"I'm Pretty Fortune": Red Wings' Patrick Kane Reflects On Latest Major Career Milestone

The milestones just keep rolling for Detroit Red Wings forward Patrick Kane, a first-ballot future Hall of Fame player who is also widely regarded as the best United States-born forward in NHL history.

With an assist during Thursday evening's 6-3 victory over the Anaheim Ducks, Kane became just the 31st player in NHL history to reach 1,350 career points, and is now immediately in the rear view mirror on the records of Guy Lafleur and Brendan Shanahan on the NHL's all-time points list.

"I didn't know if 1,350 was a milestone or a number, or why it was being put up there," Kane said with a smile.

Oh, and it won't be long before Kane notches his 500th career goal, as he's currently at 494 tallies and counting.

During Thursday’s game, Kane’s latest accomplishment was displayed on the scoreboard to roaring cheers from the sold-out crowd. However, Kane admitted after Friday’s practice that he wasn’t initially sure why he was being shown.

Throughout NHL history, several high-profile Hall of Fame players have hailed from the United States, and Kane is at the top of the list among active players who fit that description.

As a native of Buffalo, Kane grew up watching players like Pat Lafontaine skate for the Sabres while also admiring the likes of Mike Modano and Chris Chelios.

"I like (Pat) Lafontaine, Modano, Chris Chelios, a huge fan of him on and off the ice, just a complete warrior," Kane said. "I didn't like him so much when we were going against him and he was cross-checking me in the back, but he's become a great friend and he's probably the guy who's the best American player of all time, and I definitely look up to those guys. "

Becoming one of the greatest U.S.-born NHL players wasn't something that Kane initially thought of when he first started becoming active in hockey, but it's not something he takes for granted.

"I was just a young kid from Buffalo who tried to play hockey and enjoy it, and maybe try and get a college scholarship," he said. "As time goes on, you get opportunities and take advantage of playing in different situations, stepping into good opportunities, you get chances to do some pretty special things. I'm pretty fortunate with that."

