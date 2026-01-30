Inside The Grind Line: Kirk Maltby Reflects On His NHL Journey With Red Wings

The Detroit Red Wings’ centennial season has given the historic franchise a chance not only to usher in a new era of Motor City hockey but also to reflect with fond nostalgia on the countless memories forged by the winningest U.S.-based NHL franchise.
Throughout their history, the Red Wings have featured some of the most iconic groups of players that eventually became known by instantly recognizable nicknames.
The famed "Production Line" consisting of Gordie Howe, Ted Lindsay, and Sid Abel helped to bring multiple championships to Detroit in the mid-20th century.
Later eras saw the legendary combination of Bob Probert and Joey Kocur, known affectionately as "The Bruise Brothers", followed by the iconic "Russian Five" of Sergei Fedorov, Vladimir Konstantinov, Slava Kozlov, Slava Fetisov, and Igor Larionov.
It was during that latter era that another legendary line combination was born: the Grind Line, a term coined by longtime team trainer John Wharton. Head coach Scotty Bowman, who drew inspiration from New Jersey’s “Crash Line,” built a grinding unit of Kris Draper with wingers Kirk Maltby and Kocur (and later, Darren McCarty).
Maltby, who was a 1992 third-round (65th overall) pick of the Edmonton Oilers, was traded to the Red Wings in March 1996 for defenseman Dan McGillis.
He explained that he initially wasn’t thrilled about the trade from the Oilers, who would go on to finish 10th in the Western Conference that season, because it meant leaving behind several teammates he had broken into the league with in a place he enjoyed playing.
"At that time when I got traded, we (the Oilers) weren't very good, we were a young and rebuilding team, but I was happy there," he said. "A bunch of us were young and were good friends and came into the League together, played together in the minors, just looking to build."
However, being traded to an established Stanley Cup contender like the Red Wings quickly eased any uneasiness he felt about the move. Having faced them multiple times with the Oilers, Maltby had already seen firsthand the star power that Detroit possessed
"My first year in the NHL was 1993-94, and obviously, the Red Wings were really good Cup contenders," he said. "So every time we played them over my first three years in the League before I was traded, we knew we'd have to bring our 'A' game just to keep it close."
"They had a great team, starting with Stevie (Yzerman), Sergei (Fedorov), Nick Lidstrom...they just had a great team," he continued. "When I got traded, I was upset initially because I loved where I was, and I wasn't sure what my role would be in Detroit. But once I got in and got settled, everything was fine, and the rest became history."
As Maltby explained, team balance is everything.
"Hockey, and I guess most team sports, you need to have different elements in different players," he said. "In hockey, there's obviously only one puck, and you have five guys that can jump over the boards at one time. Everyone wants to score, but not everyone can score. You need a good balance of offensive skilled guys, grinders, and physical guys, and a general mix of both."
"That was like Marty Lapointe, and then a high-end guy like (Brendan) Shanahan who could do both ends of it."
The Grind Line helped to power Detroit through the 1997 Stanley Cup Playoffs, gaining series victories over the St. Louis Blues, Mighty Ducks of Anaheim, and then the hated rival Colorado Avalanche in a rematch of the previous season's Western Conference Final.
Maltby would eventually grace the cover of "Sports Illustrated" after a two-goal performance in Game 4 of the series.
He emphasized just how unforeseen it was that things came together as they did, but how much they embraced it, as did the fans.
“It meant a lot—it’s obviously nothing we had foreseen or thought would come along,” he said of playing with Draper, Kocur and McCarty. “Drapes was already here, but he was traded here for $1, and then I was traded here; Joey went and got back in shape playing in the beer leagues.
“And the next thing you know, we start Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals against Philly. We had T-shirts with ‘The Grind Line’ on them, and we just kind of ran with it.”
It was Bowman who started the Grind Line in Game 1 of the 1997 Stanley Cup Final against the Philadelphia Flyers, and just minutes into the contest, Draper and Maltby broke in on a two-on-none rush, resulting in Maltby scoring over helpless Flyers goaltender Ron Hextall; Kocur later added a goal in the period.
Maltby then scored what proved to be the game-winning goal in the following game, beating goaltender Garth Snow with a slapshot from just inside the blue line. He would later add an assist on Lidstrom's goal in the final minute of the first period of Game 4 in Detroit, and later skated the Stanley Cup for the first of what would be four times in his career.
"We all kind of complemented each other, and brought something different to the table; it just kind of worked out," he said. "To be on a line like that with those three guys, they're great guys. We all live in Michigan, and two of us work with the organization. It was a special bond when you went as far as we did."
Unfortunately, the collective euphoria of the Stanley Cup win was shattered just six days later when the news of the tragic limousine accident, which nearly claimed the lives of Konstantinov and team masseur Sergei Mnatsakanov, broke.
Fetisov, who was also in the limousine, suffered minor injuries and was able to play one more season, but such a comeback was impossible for Konstantinov.
"We just couldn't believe it happened just a week after we won," Maltby said of the accident. "We did the right thing with our extracurricular stuff, going golfing and knowing that we'd be drinking and having rides arranged by car services. For that to happen, it was beyond words."
One of the heaviest-hitting defensemen in the NHL, Konstantinov was feared by opponents for his brute force on the blue line and was a finalist for the Norris Trophy that fateful season.
"Not to get into detail, but I don't think that had it been any one of us in that accident with the injuries that Vladdy sustained, I don't know if we'd have pulled through it," Maltby said, which was a sheer testament to Konstantinov's fortitude. "Vladdy was so strong will-wise. Not just physically, but will-wise."
Bookmark The Hockey News Detroit Red Wings team site to stay connected to the latest news, game-day coverage, and player features.
Konstantinov, who is wheelchair-bound, was one of the special guests on Jan. 12 for Fedorov's banner-raising ceremony and drew a massive ovation from the crowd filled with generations of Red Wings fans.
"Saw him at Sergei's banner raising, and he looks great," Maltby, who was also on the ice with several former Red Wings alumni for the ceremony, explained. "Obviously, he's not where he was before the accident, but to be able to say hi and to see him, it was great to take advantage of that."
Ultimately, the Red Wings would repeat as Stanley Cup champions the following season, which culminated in an emotional celebration with Konstantinov in his wheelchair on the M.C.I. Center Ice after they swept the Washington Capitals.
After accepting the Stanley Cup from NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman, Yzerman placed the trophy on Konstantinov's lap
"The following year, we kept it within ourselves. We kept his stall, and we had the stone that said, "Believe", we had the patches. It was a year we played for him. Obviously, it's hard to win the Stanley Cup in general, let alone in back-to-back years."
"But for the team to be able to go out there and see Vladdy a couple times a year and to win it and bring him literally on the ice in his wheelchair and have the Stanley Cup on his lap and in the room - it was awesome."
Maltby echoed a sentiment expressed by Lidstrom in Detroit’s 1998 championship documentary, that in the aftermath of the devastating accident, the collective feeling around the team was wanting to give the Stanley Cup back if it meant that both Konstantinov and Mnatsakanov could be healthy."
"I think if we were able to give that Cup back and not have that accident, maybe the majority, if not all of us, would do it," he said. "Having a healthy Vladdy for the next 10, 12, 15 years, maybe we win more Cups than we ended up winning."
"We wanted to do right by him as best as we could....there's only so much you can do, and winning the Cup, basically in his honor, was the best we could do."
Serving as a special guest at Fedorov’s jersey retirement ceremony, Maltby said he not only enjoyed playing alongside him for nearly eight years but also marveled at his sheer skill.
"Sergei is a good person, first and foremost, regardless of the hockey aspect," he said. "I enjoyed my time with him, and I enjoyed watching him. He was a world-class player, and the types of players that Sergei was don't come around often."
Upon Fedorov’s departure from the team in 2003, Maltby said that while the Red Wings remained a contending squad, as they not only won the President’s Trophy three times in the next four seasons but also claimed the 2008 Stanley Cup, there was simply no replacing him.
"We were going to do the best we could to fill the void and replace him, but there's just no replacing a Sergei Fedorov," he said. "As much as we would have loved for him to stay, we know it's a business, especially moreso nowadays with the dollars that are thrown around."
"Sergei did his thing and kept playing and whatnot, but to see the reception that he got at the banner raising, I'm sure he was extremely happy, and I was super happy for him," he said. "Watching his wife and two kids see him speak and see the reaction from the crowd - I don't know how well the kids speak English, but I kind of got the sense that they were like, 'My Gosh, my Dad really is a big deal over here!'"
"We had the (team) dinner the night before, we had the banner raising, and got to spend a lot of time with Sergei over the course of two days. Hopefully we'll get to see him again soon, but I was so happy for him and his family that his number is in the rafters where it belongs."
Maltby, who was coached by Bowman for the first six and a half years of his tenure in Detroit, joked that he could talk for hours about not only the effect Bowman had on the entire team as a whole, but on his own career in particular.
"I loved my time with Scotty, I owe a lot of my career to Scotty," he said. "In saying that, I didn't talk to Scotty much - he didn't even really talk to a lot of the guys during our playing days. It would be a different story now, but without saying it, you know you had to play the way he wanted you to play and how your role was, and play your role, and do your job.
“I’m not saying we’re rocket scientists, but we’re not dumb either. You know when you’re playing well, and you know when you’re playing bad," he continued. "Scotty was one of those guys who, just because you had a bad game or shift, which everyone does, you didn’t suspect that you’d be out of the lineup.
“But if you had two or three bad games in a row, the next game, you might not be in the lineup. Scotty did a lot without saying anything per se; a lot of his conversations were aimed at the team, the general atmosphere in the dressing room. It was delivered to everyone."
Maltby continued by saying that while there were moments when the team didn't fully understand Bowman's reasoning, his track record at having already won the Stanley Cup as a head coach six times earlier in his career meant that he knew what he was doing.
“He did a lot of stuff that we kind of shook our heads at, yet he had a pretty good track record," Maltby said. "There wasn’t a need for too many questions, and whether you liked it or didn’t, you couldn’t argue.
“For all of us who were in this game, the ultimate goal as a kid was to win the Stanley Cup. To do it multiple times with him as head coach was special. Obviously, he had his share before that as well."
Maltby, who won the Stanley Cup three times under Bowman, was grateful for the opportunity to play for one of hockey’s most legendary figures, knowing he would continue to see the ice as long as he played the right way.
"He played me a lot," he said. "I got a lot of games under him year after year, and I felt that as long as I kept doing what I was doing, it was good for Scotty and was what he wanted."
Following Detroit's 2008 Stanley Cup win, Maltby played another two seasons, during which he and the Red Wings came within a victory of repeating as champions yet again in 2009.
He ended his playing career in 2010 after appearing in 908 games with the Red Wings, recording 107 goals and 115 assists. In 169 postseason games, Maltby added 16 goals and 15 assists.
There have now been 100 years of Motor City hockey, and Maltby carved out a pivotal role in some of their greatest triumphs.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.