Inside The Grind Line: Kirk Maltby Reflects On His NHL Journey With Red Wings

"Sergei did his thing and kept playing and whatnot, but to see the reception that he got at the banner raising, I'm sure he was extremely happy, and I was super happy for him," he said. "Watching his wife and two kids see him speak and see the reaction from the crowd - I don't know how well the kids speak English, but I kind of got the sense that they were like, 'My Gosh, my Dad really is a big deal over here!'"