"It's Incredible": Patrick Kane Lauds Support From Red Wings Fans After 500th Career Goal

History was made on Thursday evening at Little Caesars Arena, adding another highlight moment to the centennial season of the Detroit Red Wings.

Future Hall of Fame forward Patrick Kane, regarded as the greatest U.S.-born player in League history, scored the 499th and 500th goals of his career as part of a 5-1 victory over the Vancouver Canucks.

Kane became the 50th player in NHL history to achieve the feat, as well as the fifth U.S.-born player to do so.

The overwhelming bulk of Kane's career highlights came during his time with the rival Chicago Blackhawks, one of the most storied and historic rivalries in professional sports. But Kane is wearing the Winged Wheel now, and has become a fan favorite in Detroit, something he isn't taking for granted.

"It's incredible, the way they've welcomed me with open arms is something I'll never forget," he said of the love he's gotten from Red Wings fans. "I guess you never really know how it's gonna be, coming from Chicago, obviously, a storied rivalry between the Red Wings and Blackhawks. The welcome from the fans, the organization, and team, everyone in the organization has been incredible."

Kane's longtime teammate and friend, Alex DeBrinca,t was thrilled to witness the milestone and for the fans in Detroit to have a chance to witness it live.

“[The crowd] was great, and obviously it’s a special moment in history, everyone here to witness that, it’s special to be a part of," DeBrincat said. "We couldn’t be happier for him and his family. It’s definitely a fun thing to be a part of, and something, I think, everyone in this room will remember.”

Kane’s teammates all wore special T-shirts commemorating the occasion in the dressing room afterward, which was also visited by general manager Steve Yzerman and Chris and Marian Ilitch to take part in the celebration.

"Honestly, coming into the locker room and seeing the guys with the shirts on and just going around and kind of thanking everyone and then listening to Lark's speech," Kane said of Larkin's remarks in the room. "Larks is such a classy person and kind of what he said had me feeling all the emotions. It was just kind of great to hear that and something I'll never forget."

