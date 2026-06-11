"It's Going To Be Soon": Agent For Sebastian Cossa On When His Client Will Get His Major Opportunity
The player agent for Detroit Red Wings prospect goaltender Sebastian Cossa spoke openly about the chances of his client getting a major opportunity, saying that it "will be soon".
While the ongoing drama between Dylan Larkin and the Detroit Red Wings regarding his future with the club continues to sort itself out, another question on the minds of Red Wings fans is regarding the status of prospect goaltender Sebastian Cossa.
Cossa, whom the Red Wings selected in the first round (15th overall) of the 2021 NHL Draft, still has only a single game of NHL experience under his belt, which came in December 2024.
He had a tremendous regular season for the Grand Rapids Griffins in 2025-26, but found himself outplayed by Michal Postava down the stretch, and watching from the bench in the Calder Cup Playoffs as Postava started every game.
Meanwhile, Minnesota Wild goaltender Jesper Wallstedt, whom they selected five picks after Cossa, helped lead his club to a first-round Stanley Cup Playoff upset of the Dallas Stars in the Western Conference Quarterfinal.
Additionally, Montreal Canadiens goaltender Jakub Dobes, whom the club selected in the fifth round (136th overall) in 2020, has now been the club's starter two straight seasons in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the latter of which resulted in a berth in the Eastern Conference Final.
While making an appearance on the "Oilers Now with Bob Stauffer" podcast, Cossa's agent Gerry Johannson, who works with The Sports Corporation player agency, was asked when he believes his client will finally get his breakthrough.
"Is Sebastian Cossa chomping at the bit to see what he could do and get an opportunity like Wallsted and like Dobes did?" asked Stauffer.
Bookmark The Hockey News Detroit Red Wings team site to stay connected to the latest news, game-day coverage, and player features.
"That's really when in our business, that's where the rubber hits the road," Johansson responded. "We know Sebastian Cossa is a very, very good goalie. He's certainly on par with Wallstedt and Dobes, and (St. Louis Blues goaltender) Joel Hofer is another one of our guys; he's developed really nicely.
"But in our business, nothing is equal," he continued. "Everybody has a different opportunity and different challenges, and the timing is different. You have to stay patient, but there's no question in our mind that Cossa is top shelf. He's as good as any of these young guys out there.
Yeah, something is going to happen, and he will get his opportunity. Not sure how exactly, but we'll worry about that later. But it's going to happen."
Stauffer then asked Johansson if he's in regular contact with Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman regarding his client, who is a pending restricted free agent, and he answered in the affirmative.
"Yep, talked to Steve," he said. "He's a restricted free agent too, so there's no huge rush. But we've had regular contact with Steve.....we've definitely had good chats with Steve, and we'll continue to.
But on a separate note, the kid's a good goalie, a really good player, and a great kid. He's going to get his opportunities; it's just a matter of when, and it's going to be soon."
This season with the Griffins, Cossa went 26-8-4 with a 2.33 goals-against average and a .915 save percentage.
He is no longer waiver exempt, and would almost certainly be claimed by another club if he were to be made available.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.