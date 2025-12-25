John Gibson’s December Magic Lights Up Detroit, Enters Christmas Break Red Hot

John Gibson is proving to be a fan of the holiday season.

The veteran goaltender has strung together a perfect December, winning all eight of his starts this month and setting a new career high in consecutive victories.

Gibson had previously tied his personal best of seven straight wins during his time with the Anaheim Ducks. Over this streak, he has posted a .927 save percentage and a 2.12 goals-against average, giving the Detroit Red Wings a much-needed boost heading into the Christmas break.

For the season, Gibson now holds a 12-7-1 record with a 3.01 goals-against average and an .891 save percentage. While those numbers reflect the team’s early struggles, his hot streak is a reminder of the elite goaltender Gibson once was.

Between 2015 and 2018, he ranked among the NHL’s top netminders, compiling a 77-47-20 record with a 2.26 goals-against average and a .924 save percentage over 152 appearances. He finished his tenure in Anaheim with 506 games played, posting a 204-217-63 record, a 2.89 goals-against average, and a .910 save percentage.

Several teams, including the Oilers, Mammoth, Sharks, and Flyers, reportedly explored trades for Gibson, but Detroit ultimately became the landing spot for the Pittsburgh native. The Red Wings acquired him from the Ducks during the summer draft, sending Petr Mrazek, a 2027 second-round pick, and a 2026 fourth-round pick to Anaheim. The Ducks, shifting toward a younger core, moved on from their longtime starter as Lukas Dostal took on a larger share of the workload.

If Gibson’s current form continues, Detroit could be witnessing the return of a goaltender who once stood among the NHL’s best. His play could prove pivotal as the Red Wings aim for their first playoff berth in nearly a decade. Detroit has won nine of its last 12 games, tying with the Colorado Avalanche for the best record in the NHL during December.

