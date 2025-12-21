John Gibson Ties Career-High Streak To Put Him in Rare Red Wings Company

Follow Michael Whitaker On X

While Detroit Red Wings goaltender John Gibson didn't get off to the kind of start that he wanted in his first several starts since being acquired from the Anaheim Ducks during the offseason, he's been making up for it in a big way.

He made 24 saves in Detroit's win over the Washington Capitals on Saturday afternoon, helping the Red Wings pick up their seventh win in their last 10 games.

For Gibson, it was his seventh straight victory, tying his previous career-best as a member of the Ducks.

Bookmark The Hockey News Detroit Red Wings team site to stay connected to the latest news, game-day coverage, and player features.

And that's not all.

It’s now the longest winning streak by a Red Wings goaltender since 2012. The last goalie to win seven consecutive games for Detroit isn’t a name that immediately comes to mind for most Red Wings fans: Joey MacDonald.

MacDonald was in his second tenure with the Red Wings, with whom he originally signed as an undrafted free agent in 2002. He also spent time with the Boston Bruins, New York Islanders, Calgary Flames, Toronto Maple Leafs, and Montreal Canadiens.

MacDonald then finished his professional career with the Schwenninger Wild Wings of the German DEL.

After posting two shutouts in three games, Gibson was named the NHL’s Second Star of the Week — a performance that led head coach Todd McLellan to say he looks much more like his old self, the one McLellan routinely coached against while with the San Jose Sharks, Edmonton Oilers, and Los Angeles Kings.

“Just looks like Gibby,” McLellan said. "He’s confident. The guys feel really good about playing around him. There’s less pucks coming off him, more whistles, very efficient.”

Never miss a story by adding us to your Google News favorites!

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.