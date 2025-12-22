John Leonard's Hot Streak Forces Tough Roster Moves For Red Wings

What initially appeared to be a risky roster decision has quickly turned into a payoff for the Detroit Red Wings.

By recalling AHL leading scorer John Leonard from the Grand Rapids Griffins, Detroit effectively pushed Jonatan Berggren out of the lineup and onto waivers, where he was eventually claimed. The move raised some eyebrows at the time, but Leonard’s immediate impact has helped prolong the Red Wings’ recent 8-2-2 surge and silenced most doubts.

Leonard has appeared in just four games at the NHL level this season, yet he has already shown why he dominated in the minors. His first point came in his second game on a sharp, heads-up play on the man advantage, finding Emmitt Finnie open in front from behind the net for an easy goal against Utah. The next game, Leonard wasted little time making his presence felt once again, scoring in the second minute after pouncing on a loose puck off a rebound.

He continued his strong start Sunday against the Washington Capitals, extending his point streak to three games and his goal streak to two with a deft redirection of an Alex DeBrincat shot. Through his first handful of games, Leonard is producing at nearly a point-per-game pace, well beyond what the Red Wings initially hoped for from a call-up.

Leonard’s emergence has also highlighted a broader trend for Detroit, as increased scoring from outside the top trio of Dylan Larkin, Lucas Raymond and DeBrincat has helped sustain the team’s momentum. Leonard has fit seamlessly on the second line alongside DeBrincat and Andrew Copp while filling in for Patrick Kane.

That success, however, has created a looming lineup dilemma as Kane is expected to return soon, and the Red Wings are reluctant to break up a very productive lune as of late. With veteran winger Mason Appleton also nearing a return, roster spots are becoming increasingly scarce.

As a result, Marco Kasper could be the odd man out and a candidate to return to the AHL, while other depth forwards battle to protect their roles. Michael Rasmussen and James van Riemsdyk have provided solid bottom-six minutes, while Elmer Söderblom may benefit from additional development time in Grand Rapids.

Competition for ice time is tightening throughout the lineup, a problem Detroit is happy to have as it pushes to end its nearly decade-long playoff drought. For now, Leonard’s call-up stands as a bold move that has delivered exactly what the Red Wings needed to keep their strangehold on the Atlantic Division lead.

