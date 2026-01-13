Line Combinations: Red Wings at Bruins

The Detroit Red Wings picked up a meaningful win Monday night, beginning with the retirement of franchise legend Sergei Fedorov’s iconic No. 91 before the game and finishing with a hard-fought 4–3 overtime victory against one of the Eastern Conference’s top teams in the Carolina Hurricanes.
The game featured plenty of back-and-forth action, with Detroit receiving a strong depth scoring effort as James van Riemsdyk and Andrew Copp stayed hot, while defenseman Albert Johansson found the back of the net for his first goal of the season.
There were also some tense moments, as the Red Wings surrendered a 3–0 lead entering the third period and were forced to regroup before securing the overtime win.
Now Detroit turns the page from an emotional home victory to a difficult road test in Boston against the Bruins in a crucial divisional matchup. With the teams battling closely in the standings, this four-point game carries extra weight.
A win would not only earn the Red Wings two points but also prevent a divisional rival from doing the same. The clubs have already met twice this season, with both games decided by narrow margins. Boston claimed the first meeting with a 3–2 shootout win, while Detroit responded with a 5–4 victory at home to split the home-and-home series.
Tuesday’s matchup projects to be another tight contest. The Red Wings have been on a tear, with Monday’s win improving their record to 14–4–1 over their last 19 games. Boston has also been heating up, posting a 5–1–1 mark in their last seven outings. The Bruins have done so despite missing breakout winger Morgan Geekie, who has slowed considerably after a strong start to the season.
Geekie has recorded points in just two of his last nine games and missed Sunday’s contest due to a personal matter. His absence would be notable, as he factored into two of Boston’s three goals in their earlier 3–2 win over Detroit.
Even without Geekie, the Bruins remain dangerous thanks to superstar winger David Pastrnak, who has been red hot since returning to the lineup in early December. Pastrnak has produced eight goals and 18 assists for 26 points over his last 16 games and continues to rank among the league’s most productive forwards.
Detroit will counter with one of its own hottest players in center Andrew Copp, who has enjoyed a breakout stretch. Copp has recorded multiple points in two straight games, has points in four consecutive contests, and has totaled 19 points over his last 21 games while developing strong chemistry with new linemates Alex DeBrincat and Patrick Kane. That trio has been a major catalyst for the Red Wings’ offense and will look to keep the momentum rolling.
Cam Talbot is expected to start in goal for Detroit after John Gibson handled the duties in Monday’s win, while Boston is likely to turn to star netminder Jeremy Swayman, who has won three of his last four starts.
Kasper – Larkin – Finnie
DeBrincat – Copp – Kane
van Riemsdyk – Compher – Raymond
Soderblom – Rasmussen – Appleton
Edvinsson – Seider
Chiarot – Sandin-Pellikka
Johansson – Benard-Docker
Talbot
