Line Combinations: Red Wings at Canadiens

The Detroit Red Wings and Montreal Canadiens will renew one of hockey’s most storied rivalries Saturday night at the Bell Centre, meeting for the first time since Detroit opened the season with a stunning 5–1 rout on home ice. This time, the Wings head to Quebec to face one of the most intense atmospheres in the sport, with both clubs entering the matchup tied atop the Atlantic Division with 56 points.

Detroit holds a slight edge with a 26–15–4 record, while Montreal sits at 25–13–6 after pushing more games into extra time. Both teams are red hot, as the Red Wings have gone 12–4–1 over their last 17 games for the second-best record in the league during that span, while the Canadiens are 8–1–2 in their last 11 games, also ranking second in the NHL over that stretch.

The matchup also highlights contrasting styles and a compelling battle in goal. Montreal’s offense has leaned on star power, with four players averaging more than a point per game during their recent surge, while Detroit has thrived on depth, getting multiple goals from 13 different players during its 17-game hot streak. The Canadiens have won four of the last five meetings between the teams, though Detroit had taken seven of the previous nine before that run.

In net, the Red Wings are expected to turn to veteran John Gibson, who has won 11 of his last 13 starts with a 2.17 goals-against average and .927 save percentage, while Montreal counters with rising American standout Jacob Fowler. The 21-year-old has helped the Canadiens earn points in all but two of his eight NHL starts, posting a 4–2–2 record, a 2.37 goals-against average and a .912 save percentage, setting the stage for an elite showdown between two rivals battling for divisional supremacy.

Detroit Red Wings’ Expected Line Combinations vs. Montreal (Saturday):

Finnie – Larkin – Kasper

DeBrincat – Copp – Kane

van Riemsdyk – Compher – Raymond

Soderblom – Rasmussen – Appleton

Edvinsson – Seider

Chiarot – Sandin-Pellikka

Johansson – Benard-Docker

Gibson

