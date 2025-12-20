Line Combinations: Red Wings at Capitals

The Detroit Red Wings face off against the Washington Capitals in an afternoon manitee on Saturday. They're coming off a troubling loss Wednesday versus the Utah Mammoth and will look for a rebound after going 6-2-2 over their last ten games. Detroit's 19-13-3 mark is first in the Atlantic Division while the Capitals currently sit at a very similar 19-11-4 which is second-best in the Metropolitan Division.

It'll be the 133rd meeting between both clubs with the Capitals taking over this series as of late with wins in four of their last five matchups. It should be a defensive clash as the two teams have combined for five or fewer goals in 15 of their last 25 matchups.

It'll be a clash between two elite netminders as Detroit's John Gibson will get the start after winning six straight start. Washington will counter with the current favorite to take home the Vezina trophy in Logan Thompson, who reps a 2.00 goals against average and a .925 save percentage this season but entering Saturday has lost three of his last five starts.

Detroit Red Wings’ Expected Line Combinations vs. Washington (Saturday):

Finnie – Larkin – Raymond

DeBrincat – Copp – Leonard

Rasmussen – Compher – van Riemsdyk

Soderblom – Danielson – Kasper

Edvinsson – Seider

Chiarot – Sandin-Pellikka

Johansson – Benard-Docker

Gibson

