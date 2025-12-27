Line Combinations: Red Wings at Hurricanes

The Detroit Red Wings head into the second half of the season riding significant momentum after winning nine of their final 12 games before the Christmas break. They now travel to face the Carolina Hurricanes in a marquee matchup, with both teams tied at 47 points. Carolina enters with added urgency after dropping three straight games before the break and will lean on its strong home-ice advantage, where the Hurricanes have been the NHL’s best team over the past three seasons. Despite the challenge, Detroit will look to continue its strong road play, owning a 10-6-2 record away from home.

Lineup and goaltending storylines loom large on both sides. Detroit has benefited from strong play by call-up John Leonard in Patrick Kane’s absence, while John Gibson has been outstanding in net with eight straight wins.

Carolina, meanwhile, is dealing with several key injuries and may lean into a defense-heavy approach, supported by breakout goaltender Brandon Bussi. Recent meetings between these teams have trended low scoring, with Alex DeBrincat and Nikolaj Ehlers standing out as the most likely offensive catalysts. With evenly matched records, contrasting momentum, and playoff implications, the game shapes up as a tightly contested showdown.

Red Wings Look To Stay Hot As They Visit Hurricanes in Marquee Post-Holiday Showdown

The Detroit Red Wings travel to Carolina as the league's hottest team to play injury-plagued Hurricanes.

Detroit Red Wings’ Expected Line Combinations vs. Carolina (Saturday):

Finnie – Larkin – Raymond

DeBrincat – Copp – Leonard

Kasper – Danielson – Appleton

Rasmussen – Compher – van Riemsdyk

Edvinsson – Seider

Chiarot – Sandin-Pellikka

Johansson – Benard-Docker

Gibson

