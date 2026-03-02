Line Combinations: Red Wings at Predators

In one of the toughest road matchups of the season, the Detroit Red Wings came close to mounting a comeback but ultimately fell short, losing 5-2 to the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday.
They continue their road trip with a stop in the Music City Monday afternoon to take on the Nashville Predators, who appeared to be a dark horse to make the playoffs but are quickly slipping with a 4-4-4 record over their last 12 games.
At home this season, Nashville is a decent 16-12-3 but their offense in front of their loyal fans needs work as they are averaging 2.97 goals per game at Bridgestone Arena, which lands bottom ten in the NHL. Their backend is even worse with the fourth-worst home goals against per game average in the league at 3.32 this season.
The Red Wings will be one of the toughest tests yet for the Predators as they are one of the best road teams in the NHL. Detroit has recorded points in 20 of their 30 road games this season with a 16-10-4 record, backed by a top-six backend averaging just 2.70 goals against per game. Where the Predators may be able to exploit the Red Wings will be their offense as they rank bottom ten in road offense with a 2.80 goals per game average.
On the offensive side, Nashville is expected to lean heavily on one of the most significant free-agent signings in franchise history, Steven Stamkos, who has been on a tear with 18 points across his last 15 games. Even more productive during that span has been Predators captain Roman Josi, piling up six goals and 16 assists for 22 points over the same stretch.
Countering for Detroit is their gold medal–winning captain, Dylan Larkin, who has also been in top form. Larkin enters the matchup riding a four-game point streak, collecting three goals and three assists for six points in that run.
The showdown promises plenty of excitement as these teams meet for the second time this season. Nashville took the first contest on the road in the Motor City, earning a commanding 6–3 win in late November.
Kasper – Larkin – Raymond
DeBrincat – Copp – Kane
Finnie – Compher – Appleton
Shine– Rasmussen – van Riemsdyk
Edvinsson – Seider
Johansson - Sandin-Pellikka
Chiarot – Benard-Docker
Gibson
