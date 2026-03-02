Line Combinations: Red Wings at Predators

The Red Wings will be one of the toughest tests yet for the Predators as they are one of the best road teams in the NHL. Detroit has recorded points in 20 of their 30 road games this season with a 16-10-4 record, backed by a top-six backend averaging just 2.70 goals against per game. Where the Predators may be able to exploit the Red Wings will be their offense as they rank bottom ten in road offense with a 2.80 goals per game average.