Line Combinations: Red Wings at Senators

The Detroit Red Wings head into Ottawa looking to halt a mild slide after losing three of their last five games, a stretch that has dropped them to third in the Atlantic Division with a 24-15-4 record. They face a Senators team trending upward, having won six of its past nine and sitting just three points out of a playoff spot.

With both divisional rivals jockeying for position, the matchup carries extra importance as a potential four-point swing. It also marks the 70th all-time meeting between the franchises, adding historical weight despite not being an Original Six clash.

Detroit is shaking up its lineup amid scoring struggles from key forwards, with coach Todd McLellan promoting a red-hot Alex DeBrincat–Andrew Copp–Patrick Kane trio to the top line and redistributing Dylan Larkin and Lucas Raymond deeper in the lineup.

Ottawa, meanwhile, is sticking with what works, leaning heavily on the sensational Tim Stützle, who has 19 points during a 12-game point streak, while his success has sparked production throughout the top six. The Senators have dominated recent meetings, winning six of the last seven against Detroit, and strong goaltending, particularly John Gibson’s history versus Ottawa, suggests another tight, low-scoring divisional battle.

Detroit Red Wings’ Expected Line Combinations vs. Ottawa (Monday):

DeBrincat – Copp – Kane

Kasper – Larkin – Soderblom

van Riemsdyk – Compher – Raymond

Finnie – Rasmussen – Appleton

Edvinsson – Seider

Chiarot – Sandin-Pellikka

Johansson – Benard-Docker

Gibson

