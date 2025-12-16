Line Combinations: Red Wings vs. Islanders

The Detroit Red Wings host the New York Islanders in a matchup between two rising playoff contenders, with Detroit entering on a strong 5-1-2 run while New York has controlled the season series, outscoring the Wings 12–2 in two earlier wins. Despite similar positions in their respective divisions, the Islanders have recently had the edge, though Detroit hopes home ice, improved goaltending, and growing confidence will help reverse that trend.

John Gibson has been especially sharp in net for Detroit, while New York continues to rely on a mix of veteran leadership and emerging young talent, even as leading scorer Bo Horvat misses time with a lower-body injury.

Detroit’s lineup features a key storyline with the recall of red-hot forward John Leonard, who steps into a top-six role in place of the injured Patrick Kane, adding a fresh offensive spark. The Red Wings’ core remains intact, supported by physical depth players and promising young skaters, while the organization reaffirmed its long-term vision by retaining defenseman Simon Edvinsson amid trade speculation.

For the Islanders, stars like Mathew Barzal and Anders Lee remain dangerous, particularly against Detroit, setting the stage for a high-stakes test of whether the Red Wings’ recent surge and roster adjustments can overcome New York’s recent dominance in the matchup.

Red Wings Seek Payback Against Islanders After Two Early-Season Blowout Losses

The Red Wings look to extend their recent hot streak and turn the tide against the Islanders after being dominated in two earlier meetings.

Detroit Red Wings’ Expected Line Combinations vs. Chicago (Tuesday):

Finnie – Larkin – Raymond

DeBrincat – Copp – Leonard

Kasper– Danielson – Soderblom

Rasmussen – Compher – van Riemsdyk

Edvinsson – Seider

Chiarot – Sandin-Pellikka

Johansson – Benard-Docker

Gibson

