Line Combinations: Red Wings vs. Mammoth

Detroit enters Wednesday night riding strong momentum after a narrow 3–2 victory over the New York Islanders, a team that had previously controlled the season series. That result pushed the Red Wings to a 6-1-2 mark over their last nine outings and reinforced their grip on a slim Atlantic Division lead.

Staying at Little Caesars Arena for the second game of the back-to-back, Detroit now turns its attention to Utah in the third meeting between the clubs. Utah has begun to steady itself with two wins in its last three games, setting the stage for another high-scoring contest, as each of the first two matchups between these teams featured at least six total goals.

Detroit’s recent run has been powered by key players finding top form, with Alex DeBrincat continuing his offensive tear and rookie defenseman Axel Sandin-Pellikka emerging as a consistent scoring threat from the back end.

While some secondary lines have gone quiet, the Wings will look to lean on their top contributors against a Utah lineup missing Logan Cooley but still boasting significant firepower in its top six, including Nick Schmaltz, Clayton Keller, and Dylan Guenther. Cam Talbot is expected to handle goaltending duties for Detroit, aiming to bounce back as both teams look to capitalize on an important midweek matchup.

Detroit Red Wings’ Expected Line Combinations vs. Utah (Wednesday):

Finnie – Larkin – Raymond

DeBrincat – Copp – Leonard

Soderblom – Danielson – Kasper

Rasmussen – Compher – van Riemsdyk

Edvinsson – Seider

Chiarot – Sandin-Pellikka

Johansson – Benard-Docker

Talbot

