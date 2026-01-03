Line Combinations: Red Wings vs. Penguins

The Detroit Red Wings wrap up a home-and-home series Saturday night as they host the Pittsburgh Penguins, following an overtime loss on the road in Pittsburgh on Thursday. Despite the extra-time defeat, Detroit has been outstanding of late, posting a 10-3-1 record over its last 14 games. That strong stretch sets up an intriguing matchup against a Penguins squad that has won four of its last five contests and is pushing to reenter the playoff picture, sitting just one point out of a wild-card spot.

Pittsburgh has had the upper hand in the recent series, winning 13 of the last 21 meetings with Detroit, but the Red Wings will be looking for a much-needed bounce-back performance. While the Penguins’ top six may not feature many flashy names, several players have surged this season. Sidney Crosby and longtime linemate Bryan Rust have been particularly hot, combining for 11 goals over their last 10 games.

The second unit has also surprised opponents, led by veteran Anthony Mantha and recently acquired Justin Brazeau. The 27-year-old former Bruin has thrived in an expanded role, tallying 20 points in 25 games, already just two shy of his career high, and is on pace to exceed the 50-point mark, making him a key player Detroit must contain.

The Red Wings, meanwhile, will aim to keep their own second line rolling behind a surprising midseason resurgence from Andrew Copp, who has recorded 13 points and owns the team’s second-best plus-minus rating at plus-10 over his last 15 games. His linemate Alex DeBrincat has also been productive, registering 15 points in his last 16 outings after making a late push for Team USA’s Olympic roster, though he ultimately fell short of selection.

All signs point to another tightly contested matchup, one that could again require overtime. Detroit is expected to turn to the red-hot John Gibson in goal, while Pittsburgh will counter with newly added Stuart Skinner.

Detroit Red Wings’ Expected Line Combinations vs. Pittsburgh (Saturday):

Finnie – Larkin – Raymond

DeBrincat – Copp – Kane

Rasmussen – Compher – Appleton

Kasper – Danielson – van Riemsdyk

Edvinsson – Seider

Chiarot – Sandin-Pellikka

Johansson – Benard-Docker

Gibson

