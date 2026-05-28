Longtime Red Wings Rival Claude Lemieux Passes Away

The NHL world is stunned today with the passing of four-time Stanley Cup winner Claude Lemieux, who was one of the central figures of the legendary rivalry between the Red Wings and Colorado Avalanche.
The NHL world is stunned today with the passing of four-time Stanley Cup winning forward Claude Lemieux, who was one of the central figures of the legendary rivalry between the Red Wings and Colorado Avalanche.
Lemieux passed away on Thursday at the age of 60 as confirmed by multiple sources.
Just days ago, Lemieux was in Montreal carrying the torch prior to their Game 3 Eastern Conference Final matchup against the Carolina Hurricanes.
A four-time Stanley Cup winner, Lemieux helped the New Jersey Devils defeat the Red Wings in a shocking four-game sweep in the 1995 Stanley Cup Final, collecting his second Stanley Cup ring.
Moving on to the Avalanche, Lemieux delivered the infamous hit from behind to Red Wings forward Kris Draper in Game 6 of the 1996 Western Conference Final, effectively sparking what became one of the most iconic rivalries in sports.
The infamous "Fight Night at the Joe" on March 26, 1997 remains one of the most memorable games in Red Wings history.
Lemieux would later win the Stanley Cup once again with the New Jersey Devils in 2000, and would go on to play for the Phoenix Coyotes, Dallas Stars, and briefly, the San Jose Sharks.
He would routinely make appearances with former rival Darren McCarty at joint autograph signings. Additionally, he became an NHLPA-certified player agent and included current Red Wings defenseman Moritz Seider among his clients.
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