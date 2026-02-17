Logo
Detroit Red Wings
Powered by Roundtable
Lucas Raymond Makes Swedish Olympic History In Victory Over Latvia cover image

Lucas Raymond Makes Swedish Olympic History In Victory Over Latvia

Michael Whitaker
53m
Partner
Pinned
386Members·3,134Posts
Mwhitaker89@THNN profile imagefeatured creator badge

Detroit Red Wings forward Lucas Raymond continued his impressive start to the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

Follow Michael Whitaker On X

Lucas Raymond and Team Sweden are officially heading to the quarterfinals of the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 thanks to their 5-1 victory over Latvia. 

Raymond, one of three Detroit Red Wings players who were selected to compete for their respective countries, also made some Swedish Olympic history in the process. 

He registered three assists and, in doing so, became the first player in Swedish Olympic history to accomplish the feat in consecutive games. 

Bookmark The Hockey News Detroit Red Wings team site to stay connected to the latest newsgame-day coverage, and player features

Additionally, Raymond increased his point total to eight and now trails only Connor McDavid among Olympic skaters in total points.

Never miss a story by adding us to your Google News favorites!

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.

PlayersLatest News
1