Michael Brandsegg-Nygård Earns Top AHL Honors

Detroit Red Wings prospect Michael Brandsegg-Nygård got a brief taste of NHL action earlier this season, and although he was later reassigned to the Grand Rapids Griffins, he continues to offer glimpses of what fans can expect when he ultimately becomes a full-time NHL player.
He's been tearing it up with the Griffins, who have enjoyed a record-breaking season and became the first AHL team since the early 1990s to clinch a postseason spot in the month of February.
Thanks to his recent stretch of play, Brandsegg-Nygård has been named the AHL's Player of the Week.
During his last three games, Brandsegg-Nygård has registered an impressive five goals, one assist, 17 shots on goal, and a plus-three rating. It added to his totals of 15 goals with 19 assists in 48 games so far this season with the Griffins.
Brandsegg-Nygård, whom the Red Wings selected in the first round (15th overall) of the 2024 NHL Draft, initially made Detroit's roster thanks to his strong showing in Training Camp, and registered an assist in the nine games he appeared in.
