Michael Rasmussen Enters Do-Or-Die Career Opportunity Amid Red Wings' Injuries

The Detroit Red Wings are entering one of the most important stretches of their season, but they will have to navigate it without two of their most important forwards.
Detroit is expected to be without captain Dylan Larkin and veteran center Andrew Copp, leaving a significant gap down the middle of the lineup as the team continues its push toward the postseason.
Losing both of their top centers at such a critical time is far from ideal, but the situation could also create an opportunity for other players to step into larger roles. One player who may benefit from the added ice time is depth forward Michael Rasmussen.
Selected ninth overall by Detroit in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft, Rasmussen has yet to fully deliver on the expectations that typically come with a top ten selection. Now 26 years old, the British Columbia native has struggled to produce consistently at the offensive level many hoped for when he entered the league.
Rasmussen’s most productive seasons came between 2022 and 2024, when he recorded 29 and 33 points. Last season, however, his numbers dropped to 21 points in 77 games, fueling frustration among segments of the fan base, calling him "useless" and raising questions about his long-term role with the club.
Still, there have been signs that Rasmussen can contribute more when given additional responsibility. During the seasons in which he posted 29 and 33 points, Rasmussen averaged more than 15 minutes of ice time per game. When his minutes were reduced, his production naturally declined as well.
The key for Rasmussen may not be becoming the star many envisioned when he was drafted in the top ten. Instead, his path forward could resemble that of a reliable depth center who can provide strong two-way play while contributing 30 to 40 points.
A prominent example is center Nicolas Roy, who was traded from the Toronto Maple Leafs to the Colorado Avalanche for a first round and fifth round pick. Roy has built his reputation as a dependable two-way center capable of producing that steady 30 to 40 points a season while handling important defensive responsibilities.
If Rasmussen can demonstrate not the same profile but identity while filling in during the absence of Larkin and Copp, it could significantly change how he is viewed within the organization and across the league. Increased minutes in a third line center role could allow him to show whether he still has the potential to develop into that caliber of player.
The upcoming games could therefore prove crucial for Rasmussen’s future as a strong showing could convince Detroit that he can remain a useful depth piece within the lineup or also use him as a potential trade chip.
Teams around the league are often willing to take chances on players with strong draft pedigree who may still have untapped potential and Rasmussen is still just 26. Clubs looking for a spark or rebuilding teams searching for upside, like the Pittsburgh Penguins or a rebuilding club like the Vancouver Canucks, could see value in a player like Rasmussen if he shows signs of growth.
