Michael Rasmussen Faces Make-or-Break Season as Red Wings' Roster Crunch Looms

With production stalling and young prospects closing in, the former top-ten pick must prove his worth in a crowded lineup or risk being traded out of Detroit.
The Detroit Red Wings enter this season with plenty of players facing consequential campaigns for their futures in Hockeytown.
Pending free agents like Alex DeBrincat and Justin Faulk will play out contract years, with new deals or new addresses riding on the outcome. But for center Michael Rasmussen, the stakes are different as he isn't playing for a bigger paycheck but to keep his job.
The former ninth overall pick in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft has spent parts of eight seasons in Detroit without ever fully delivering on the promise that comes with a top-ten selection. Now 27 years old, the British Columbia native has yet to establish himself as a consistent offensive threat, and the fan base's patience appears to be wearing thin.
Rasmussen's best offensive stretches came between 2022 and 2024, when he posted 29 and then 33 points in back-to-back seasons. Last year, though, his production fell off a cliff, cratering to just 21 points in 77 games, a drop that reignited frustration among segments of Red Wings fans who have watched him occupy a top-nine role without consistently producing like one.
During his 29- and 33-point seasons, Rasmussen averaged more than 15 minutes of ice time a night. When his usage shrank, so did his numbers. It's a pattern that suggests his ceiling may be tied directly to opportunity, and this season could be the clearest test yet of what he can do with it.
If Rasmussen is given one last runway at third- or fourth-line center this season, he may finally get the chance to show his upside. The problem is that Detroit's bottom six is far from open. Marco Kasper has yet to take the leap many expected, and J.T. Compher has been a disappointment relative to his contract, yet both remain fixtures in the middle of the lineup, leaving little clarity on where, or whether, Rasmussen fits.
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That logjam means Rasmussen's leash may be shorter than he'd like. If he struggles again, his roster spot could be in real jeopardy, particularly with several prospects knocking on the door for NHL opportunities. A step backward this season could mean Rasmussen is dealt out of Detroit in a trade similar to the one that sent Elmer Söderblom out of Hockeytown last season.
If Rasmussen rediscovers his scoring touch and proves he can be a dependable two-way presence up the middle, the best-case outcome might look something like Nicolas Roy's career arc.
Roy built a reputation in Vegas as a steady 30-to-40-point center who could be trusted defensively, a reputation strong enough that the Toronto Maple Leafs later dealt him to the Colorado Avalanche at this year's trade deadline for a conditional first-round pick and a conditional fifth-rounder.
If Rasmussen can find that kind of footing, reliable in his own end, chipping in offensively, trustworthy in a middle-six role, he could carve out a long-term future in Detroit. If not, the Red Wings appear ready to move on in favor of their pipeline of young talent.
Should things not work out in Detroit, Rasmussen's size, draft pedigree and two-way potential could still draw interest around the league. Teams looking for a reclamation project or organizations in rebuild mode, think the Pittsburgh Penguins or a Vancouver Canucks club retooling for the future, could see him as a worthwhile buy-low addition if he shows even modest signs of growth this season.
Rasmussen isn't just trying to shed his label as one of the more scrutinized draft picks in franchise history. He's trying to prove he still belongs on the roster at all.
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