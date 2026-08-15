Michael Rasmussen Faces Make-or-Break Season as Red Wings' Roster Crunch Looms

If Rasmussen is given one last runway at third- or fourth-line center this season, he may finally get the chance to show his upside. The problem is that Detroit's bottom six is far from open. Marco Kasper has yet to take the leap many expected, and J.T. Compher has been a disappointment relative to his contract, yet both remain fixtures in the middle of the lineup, leaving little clarity on where, or whether, Rasmussen fits.