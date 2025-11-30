Michael Rasmussen’s Recent Surge Offers Hope in Red Wings’ Tough Stretch

Detroit Red Wings forward Michael Rasmussen has quietly put together a strong stretch, giving the team a bit of life during a difficult run of games.

With goals in two straight outings and an assist added in for good measure, Rasmussen has collected three points over his last two games. That brings him to four goals and four assists for eight points through 21 games this season.

Throughout his career, Rasmussen has typically hovered in the 25 to 30 point range, with his career high of 33 points coming during the 2023–24 season. Once again he is on pace for about 30 points, which keeps him in the category of a useful depth option. However, it remains far below what Detroit once hoped for when they selected him ninth overall in the 2017 NHL Draft.

Even so, there is still room for Rasmussen to push this hot streak further. If he can continue producing, he could inch closer to matching or even surpassing his career high. The Red Wings could certainly use it, as they have dropped ten of their last fifteen games and are searching for any spark that might help them turn things around.

Rasmussen, now 26 years old and from Surrey, British Columbia, carries a cap hit of 3.2 million dollars for the next three seasons, which is steep for a 30 point player. A continued surge in his play would help justify that cost and give Detroit a much needed contributor during a tough stretch.

The Red Wings hope Rasmussen can be part of their bounce back, and his recent play suggests he might be ready to deliver.

