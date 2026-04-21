Michigan State's Porter Martone Has Already Made NHL History

Fans of the Detroit Red Wings got several up-close and personal looks at former Michigan State Spartans forward Porter Martone, whom the Philadelphia Flyers selected with the sixth overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft.
He picked up his first NHL point earlier this month against the Red Wings in Philadelphia, and picked up another point with several friends from Michigan State in attendance at Little Caesars Arena just days later.
He's already made a considerable impact for the Flyers, who punched their ticket to the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2020.
Martone has now scored in consecutive postseason games for the Flyers, and in doing so, became just the 12th teenager in NHL history to score in each of his first two playoff games.
He's already become one of their top forwards at just 19 years of age, showing that the sky truly is the limit for him.
In 35 games played with the Spartans this season before officially signing with the Flyers and making his NHL debut, Martone scored 25 goals with 25 assists.
He also racked up 78 penalty minutes while posting an impressive plus-24 rating.
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