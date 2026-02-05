"Missing That Finishing Touch": Red Wings Lament Lack Of Finish Over Last Several Games

While the good news for the Detroit Red Wings is that they enter the Olympic break with 72 points, the bad news is that they're 1-3-1 in their last five games following Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Utah Mammoth.
Not only did they surrender an early goal just 58 seconds into the contest, but they got into penalty trouble and were soon trailing 2-0 after a five-on-three power-play tally from Utah's Nick Schmaltz.
While Utah took advantage of its special teams, Detroit's continued to struggle, having produced just a single power-play goal on its last 16 opportunities.
Afterward, captain Dylan Larkin tipped his cap to Utah goaltender Karel Vejmelka and said he feels he and his teammates have been lacking a certain “finishing touch” around the net in recent games.
"You look at the goals they got, and that was the difference," Larkin said. "They get a flukely one to start, and that happens. But then they get one on the five-on-three, for the most part, it's a 2-0 game. Their goalie played pretty well and seems to play well against us.
"We just didn't get the puck past them at crucial times, and had looks on power-plays. But we're just missing that finishing touch around the net."
Bookmark The Hockey News Detroit Red Wings team site to stay connected to the latest news, game-day coverage, and player features.
Head coach Todd McLellan echoed Larkin's sentiments regarding Vejmelka's performance while also lamenting the poor start to the game.
“We had a disappointing start, I don’t think we want to cough a goal up like that right off the bat," McLellan said. "Then, to go down 5-on-3, now we’re chasing it the whole night.
"I thought we created enough opportunities to get ourselves back in," he continued. "We couldn’t beat a real hot goaltender and that was probably the difference, when it was all said and done.”
Making things even more uncomfortable is the fact that the red-hot Montreal Canadiens have tied them in total points and technically passed them in the standings; they're now second overall in the Atlantic.
Meanwhile, the Buffalo Sabres are just two points back of Detroit, thanks to a monster run since the firing of GM Kevyn Adams in December.
The Red Wings are now off until Feb. 26 when they play the Ottawa Senators.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.