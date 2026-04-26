Moritz Seider Joined Elite Company With 1st Red Wings Defensive Scoring Benchmark Since Nicklas Lidstrom

While it's a disappointing fact that the Detroit Red Wings missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the 10th consecutive season, one positive aspect that leaves no room for disappointment in the season that was is the performance of defenseman Moritz Seider.
Seider firmly put himself into consideration for the Norris Trophy as the NHL's best defenseman, not only establishing new career-highs in goals (10), assists (50), points (60), and average ice time (25:39 per game), but he also earned a new career-best plus-15 rating.
The Norris Trophy is something that Red Wings fans are quite familiar with, considering how many times that former franchise defenseman Nicklas Lidstrom earned the award.
Speaking of Lidstrom, Seider has equaled a pair of scoring stats no Red Wings defenseman has reached since Lidstrom last suited up in the NHL.
Seider not only became the first Red Wings defenseman since Lidstrom in 2007-08 to register at least 50 assists, but also the first since Lidsrom in 2010-11 to to reach at least 60 total points .
Seider's durability was also on full display, as it was his fifth straight season of appearing in all 82 regular-season games; he's never missed a game in his NHL career thus far.
“Mo is just Mo,” head coach Todd McLellan said earlier in the campaign. “There’s no better way of saying that, because you get the same thing every night, over and over again. The energy he plays with, he never seems tired. He plays with some physicality, defends fairly well, and can provide offense.”
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