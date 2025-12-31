NHL Insiders Expecting Red Wings Defenseman To Make Olympic Roster

The buzz around Olympic hockey rosters is reaching a fever pitch as many nations prepare to announce their full teams in the coming days. While some names are expected, like Lucas Raymond already confirmed for Team Sweden and Dylan Larkin widely expected to make Team USA, a surprising name from the Detroit Red Wings is starting to generate talk, defenseman Simon Edvinsson.

Sportsnet insider Elliotte Friedman has included Edvinsson on his list of players likely to make Team Sweden and highlighted the young defenseman’s standout performances in Detroit this season.

Friedman joked in a recent episode of his podcast 32 Thoughts that his enthusiasm might be influenced by recency bias, having just seen Edvinsson in action against the Toronto Maple Leafs. The six-foot-six defenseman displayed both grit and skill, blocking two shots early in the game, one so punishing that he appeared unable to put weight on his knee and had to be carried off the ice.

Remarkably, Edvinsson returned to the game and scored a highlight-reel overtime winner, deking past the goaltender and backhanding in the game-winning goal, a surprising display of finesse for a player of his size.

Friedman said Sweden could benefit from Edvinsson’s massive frame, especially if the Olympic rink is slightly smaller. The defenseman has shown he can hold his own in physical battles against elite forwards, including Edmonton’s Connor McDavid, giving Sweden a significant advantage in puck battles and defensive matchups. Edvinsson was not part of Sweden’s 4 Nations Face-Off roster this past February, making his potential Olympic selection even more unexpected.

So far this season, he has recorded 14 points in 37 games and is on pace for his second consecutive 30-point campaign. He also represented Sweden at last year’s World Championships, appearing in all ten games and finishing with one assist and a plus-two rating. If chosen, Edvinsson would represent a new and exciting addition to Sweden’s Olympic squad, providing both size and skill on the blue line. We will find out if he will be selected to the team in the coming days as final rosters for participating countries are due before the New Year.

