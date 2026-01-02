Non-NHL Red Wings Who Could Compete at the Winter Olympics

The Winter Olympics are just weeks away from getting underway, and excitement is beginning to build across the hockey world as national teams begin to announce and finalize their rosters. While traditional powerhouses like Canada and the United States will once again command much of the spotlight, several other participating nations will be looking to make an impact in the ice hockey tournament.

Here are some players within the Detroit Red Wings organization who could potentially participate in the Winter Olympics. They may not be suiting up for the sport’s biggest superpowers, but each could play a meaningful role for their country and gain valuable experience competing against some of the best players in the world on the Olympic stage.

Eduards Tralmaks - Latvia

Latvia has emerged as one of the fastest-rising nations in hockey. Once a frequent relegation team at tournaments such as the World Juniors and World Championships, the program has now established itself among the sport’s elite and is producing an increasing number of NHL players. Currently, Latvia boasts four skaters and two goaltenders in the NHL, with several other Olympic hopefuls playing in leagues around the world, including the AHL.

Tralmaks is one of six Latvian skaters competing in the AHL and is tied for second in scoring among them with Providence Bruins forward Dans Ločmelis, trailing only Sandis Vilmanis of the Charlotte Checkers by a single point. Latvia faces a challenging Olympic group, matched up against the United States along with rising hockey nations Germany and Denmark. For Tralmaks, the Olympics could provide a major opportunity to prove himself on an international stage and potentially raise his profile with a strong performance.

Michal Svrcek - Slovakia

Slovakia has remained competitive at the World Juniors, and Svrcek has put together a solid tournament, recording a goal and an assist through four games. He is set to face Canada in the quarterfinals, a matchup that could present opportunities against a Canadian squad that has surrendered its share of goals.

Looking ahead to the Olympics, Slovakia is expected to feature nine NHL players, including high-profile names such as Juraj Slafkovský and Šimon Nemec. Beyond those nine, depth becomes a concern, as Slovakia has only about ten additional skaters in the AHL. That limited pool may force management to look elsewhere for reinforcements, including other professional leagues or even junior talent.

Svrcek fits that profile well as a recent fourth-round pick, he is enjoying an excellent season in Sweden’s U20 Nationell league with Brynäs IF, where he has totaled 14 points in nine games. Given his strong play and upward trajectory, he could be one of several prospects from Slovakia’s system considered for Olympic selection.

Michal Pradel - Slovakia

With no Slovak goaltenders currently in the NHL and only a limited presence in North America, Slovakia may be inclined to lean on whoever is performing best. After taking over the starting role in the team’s second game of the tournament, Pradel elevated his play immediately, delivering a standout 31-save performance in a 4–1 victory over Germany.

That showing earned him the net for the next two starts, beginning with a challenging matchup against the United States. Facing one of the strongest junior lineups in the world, Pradel made several highlight-level saves and kept Slovakia competitive, stopping 35 shots in a narrow 6–5 loss despite allowing six goals.

He was steady again overall, though his most recent start against Switzerland showed some vulnerability, as the Swiss capitalized early and held on for a 3–2 win, with Pradel stopping 15 of 18 shots.

At just 18 years old, Pradel remains very much a developing goaltender, and Slovakia’s management may ultimately prefer more experienced options. However, if they choose to reward recent form, bringing Pradel along in a depth role could make sense, allowing him to gain valuable experience and learn alongside veteran goaltenders.

Kevin Bicker - Germany

Germany has traditionally been known more as a soccer nation than a hockey powerhouse, but its hockey programs have steadily grown in recent years, fueled by the emergence of NHL stars such as Leon Draisaitl, Tim Stützle, and Moritz Seider. Despite that progress, Germany’s player pool in North America remains limited, with only six NHL players and four skaters in the AHL.

Because of that lack of depth, Germany may need to look toward its junior and domestic programs for additional options. One potential candidate is 20-year-old Kevin Bicker, a Red Wings prospect selected in the fifth round of the 2023 NHL Draft. As one of the rarer NHL draft picks to emerge from Germany, Bicker showed enough ability at the junior level to earn selection and now represents a viable option for the national team.

With few German players competing in North America, attention could shift back home, where Bicker currently plays in the Deutsche Eishockey Liga (DEL) with Löwen Frankfurt. A strong showing against elite international competition could help solidify his place on Team Germany and potentially influence Detroit’s decision to offer him an entry-level contract.

