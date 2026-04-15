On This Day: Dylan Larkin Scores First And Only Playoff Goal

A rookie spark ignites a playoff memory, marking a turning point for Larkin and a franchise's long road to contention.
On this day in 2016, Dylan Larkin scored the first and only playoff goal of his NHL career, a moment that remains a surprising footnote in both his personal résumé and the recent history of the Detroit Red Wings.
The goal came during Larkin’s rookie season, when the then 19-year-old was emerging as one of the league’s brightest young talents.
Despite Larkin’s early impact and flashes of speed and skill, Detroit struggled to keep pace with a deeper Tampa Bay roster. As it turned out, that series would not only be Larkin’s last playoff appearance to date, but also the Red Wings’ most recent postseason showing.
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Since 2016, Detroit has been in a prolonged rebuild, missing the playoffs every year and working to reshape its roster for future contention. Through that stretch, Larkin has remained the constant, developing from a promising rookie into the face of the franchise and its unquestioned leader.
His lone playoff goal now stands as a sad reminder of how long Detroit's rebuild has taken and how the franchise has done little to help their cornerstone player accomplish his hockey dreams of contending in meaningful games.
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