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On This Day: Steve Yzerman Scores On His Birthday Vs. Blues cover image

On This Day: Steve Yzerman Scores On His Birthday Vs. Blues

Michael Whitaker
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Former Detroit Red Wings captain Steve Yzerman, who celebrates his birthday today, scored against the St. Louis Blues to help his team take a 3-1 series lead.

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Former Detroit Red Wings captain Steve Yzerman, one of the most legendary figures not only in the history of Motor City hockey but in the NHL, celebrates his birthday today. 

And it was on this day in 2002 that it was made extra special thanks to a gift served up to him by St. Louis Blues goaltender Brent Johnson. 

The Red Wings were in the midst of a second round series against the St. Louis Blues, leading two games to one. 

After initially falling behind by a 1-0 score thanks to a power-play goal from Scott Young, Detroit rebounded with three straight goals from Brendan Shanahan, Jiri Fischer, and Tomas Holmstrom. 

In the third period, Johnson caught a dump-in attempt and tried the clear the puck himself, unaware that Yzerman was barreling down on him.

The puck deflected off Yzerman and into the net, giving his team a commanding 4-1 lead. 

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The Red Wings withstood a late comeback effort from the Blues, winning the game 4-3 and taking a 3-1 series they'd later close out in Detroit in Game 5 at Joe Louis Arena.

The series win set up a date with the rival Colorado Avalanche in the Western Conference Final. 

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