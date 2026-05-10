On This Day: Steve Yzerman Scores On His Birthday Vs. Blues

The Red Wings withstood a late comeback effort from the Blues, winning the game 4-3 and taking a 3-1 series they'd later close out in Detroit in Game 5 at Joe Louis Arena.
The series win set up a date with the rival Colorado Avalanche in the Western Conference Final.
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