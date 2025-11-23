Patrick Kane Joins Former Red Wing Brendan Shanahan With Latest Mark

The Detroit Red Wings offered their fans a thrilling comeback victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday afternoon, coming back from a 3-1 third period deficit to seize a 4-3 victory in overtime.

Bookmark The Hockey News Detroit Red Wings team site to stay connected to the latest news, game-day coverage, and player features.

Forward Alex DeBrincat played the role of hero for Detroit in the extra session, scoring his seventh goal of the season and capping a comeback victory that was made possible by third period goals from defensemen Ben Chiarot and Moritz Seider along with another impressive performance from Cam Talbot in net.

Assisting on the goals by Chiarot and Alex DeBrincat was forward Patrick Kane, who has now tied former Red Wings forward Brendan Shanahan in total career NHL points with 1,354. He's now tied for 29th place on the NHL’s all-time scoring list.

Kane is playing in his second full season with the Red Wings, and third overall, since he decided to join the club as an unrestricted free agent nearly two full years ago in December 2023.

Never miss a story by adding us to your Google News favorites!

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum