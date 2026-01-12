Patrick Kane Loved Sergei Fedorov's Iconic White Nike Skates

Former Detroit Red Wings forward Sergei Fedorov became known not only for his flashy abilities on the ice but also for his iconic Nike gear, which current Red Wings forward Patrick Kane aspired to own.
Monday evening promises to be a historic night at Little Caesars Arena, as the Detroit Red Wings will officially raise the iconic No. 91 jersey number of Sergei Fedorov to the rafters.
One of the most exciting and dynamic players in NHL history, Fedorov played an integral role in Detroit's Stanley Cup wins of 1997, 1998, and 2002 while also providing the fans of Hockeytown endless highlights.
Forward Patrick Kane, who recently made some history of his own by becoming the 50th player ever to reach the 500-goal plateau, was still a youngster during the prime of Fedorov's career with the Red Wings.
Like many other current NHL players, Kane was amazed by Fedorov's on-ice abilities, as well as his flashy white Nike skates, which he wore for several years. However, there was only one holdup when it came to purchasing some of his own.
"Oh yeah, for sure. My Dad wouldn't let me get them," Kane said with a smile when asked if he wanted a similar pair of Nike skates. "I tried to find some of the Nike covers that go over the skate,s but couldn't find those. Never had the white Nikes, but it was always something I wanted to do."
Fedorov's legendary performance against the Washington Capitals in December 1996 in which he tallied all five goals, including the overtime game-winner, as part of Detroit's 5-4 victory at Joe Louis Arena, was an especially memorable performance that sticks out in Kane's mind.
"I think the five-goal game, the overtime winner, that one really sticks out," he said. "He had so many highlights where he was going in and through guys and scoring, he seemed to be a better skater than everyone else at that time and made others look silly."
