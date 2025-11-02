Patrick Kane’s Availability Clarified as Red Wings Continue Road Trip

Follow Michael Whitaker On X

The Detroit Red Wings have been without forward Patrick Kane since he suffered an upper-body injury during their 2-1 overtime victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Oct. 17.

Shortly before Dylan Larkin's overtime game-winning goal, Kane slid awkwardly into the boards behind the net and skated slowly back to the bench favoring his shoulder.

He had officially been designated as day-to-day by head coach Todd McLellan, though he's been able to skate.

While there was hope that Kane would be able to join the Red WIngs at some point on their five-game road swing which continues with a Sunday evening tilt against the San Jose Sharks, that hope has now been dashed.

Per Max Bultman of The Athletic, who is on the trip with the club, Kane will not be available for the duration of the road swing.

Following their contest against the Sharks, the Red Wings have one game remaining on the road on Tuesday evening against the Vegas Golden Knights before they return home to play the New York Rangers on Nov. 7.

Just as he did last season, Kane had been playing on Detroit's second line combination with Alex DeBrincat and Marco Kasper.

With three goals and two assists in the five games that he's appeared in, Kane had been producing at a point-per-game pace.

