Perfect Holiday Gifts for This Year’s Detroit Red Wings

The Detroit Red Wings will next take to the ice Saturday as they go back out onto the road to face the Carolina Hurricanes. It is the perfect opportunity for the team to celebrate the holidays with their families while also keeping the focus on the ice. In the spirit of the season, we are taking a fun look at some of the Red Wings’ players and imagining what gifts they might receive, whether from Santa Claus or a loved one, that reflect the impact they have had on the team this year.

From breakout performances to leadership in the locker room, each gift tells a story about how these players have shaped Detroit's centennial season. With a mix of holiday cheer and hockey hustle, these presents celebrate the hard work, personality, and unforgettable moments that have made this year special for Red Wings fans.

Patrick Kane - Watch

Some players in NHL history have a rare ability to make time feel irrelevant, continuing to thrive well into the later stages of their careers, and Patrick Kane is a perfect example. At 37, the Buffalo native is producing at nearly a point-per-game pace with 23 points in 24 games. He has been a reliable top-six contributor for the Red Wings this season, proving that his game has aged gracefully. Kane no longer relies on pure speed to keep up with the NHL.

Instead, he uses his experience and hockey IQ to outthink his opponents. For Kane, the game is no longer about how fast he moves. It is about timing. He knows when to slow things down, control the moment, and force everyone else to react. In that sense, a watch perfectly represents Kane’s game, a timeless presence that operates at the exact pace needed to perform at its best, year after year.

John Leonard - Remote Control Car

Leonard has quickly made his presence felt with the Red Wings, recording points in three of his first five games with the team. He has proven to be a strong addition to the top six and made an immediate impact when paired with Alex DeBrincat and Andrew Copp. Leonard’s game is comparable to a remote control car.

It does not draw much attention when it is first turned on, but once the switch is flipped, it takes off. There was not much hype surrounding Leonard’s arrival in Detroit, but he did not need noise or buildup. He showed up, pushed forward, and shifted momentum faster than anyone expected.

Lucas Raymond - Yeti Cooler

Raymond has been a constant presence for the Red Wings, keeping them competitive in every game he plays. He leads the team with 41 points in 36 games this season and provides stability regardless of how the game unfolds. Whether Detroit is dominating, struggling out of the gate, or locked in a tight back-and-forth battle, Raymond remains composed and delivers under pressure, consistently leveling the playing field for his team.

His game is comparable to a Yeti cooler. No matter the conditions, hot or cold, it maintains balance and reliability. In the same way, Raymond adapts seamlessly to any situation, keeping the Red Wings steady no matter what comes their way.

Alex DeBrincat - Nike Sneakers

Just like in a race, the right pair of sneakers can make all the difference, and that comparison fits perfectly with the lethal shooting ability of Alex DeBrincat. The Michigan native is tied with Dylan Larkin for the team lead in goals with 20, consistently picking corners with precision. A new pair of sneakers feels like a fitting gift, as the explosive first step they provide mirrors DeBrincat’s quick, deadly release. In both cases, a single, decisive motion can change everything and completely alter the course of a game.

Andrew Copp - Carhartt Hoodie

Copper is one of the more controversial players on the Red Wings, as his offensive production tends to swing between hot streaks and dry spells. However, his true value lies beneath the surface. He uses his size effectively in physical battles, provides responsible defensive play, and establishes a strong net-front presence through subtle, often unrecognized screens that lead to goals.

His dependability is comparable to a Carhartt hoodie, built to withstand the daily grind, never flashy, but always reliable when needed. Much like that, Copp’s game often goes underappreciated, quietly making an impact night after night through defense, physicality, and net-front work. If he continues to embrace that blue-collar mindset and commit to the details of his game, there is reason for optimism that his recent hot streak, with 11 points in his last 11 games heading into the Christmas break, can continue.

Dylan Larkin - Apple Watch

The Red Wings longtime captain has enjoyed a sensational start to the season and has firmly established himself as the beating heart of the team. He consistently leads from the front, delivering timely scoring when it matters most, including his memorable game-winning goal on Tuesday that carried Detroit’s red-hot streak into the Christmas break. With an Apple Watch, he can track every movement and set the pace with his relentless work ethic, continuing to lead by example while serving as the heart of the Wings both on and off the ice.

Axel Sandin-Pellikka - Nike Backpack

The Swedish blueliner has continued to develop as the season progresses, recording eight points over his last 11 games. Red Wings fans have been encouraged to see one of the organization’s most highly anticipated prospects in recent years begin to find his footing at the NHL level, and a brand-new Nike backpack feels like a fitting symbol for that journey. As he continues to learn from his teammates and gain valuable NHL experience, he carries both his high-end potential and an expanding set of tools into the future, with hopes of building a long and successful career wearing the Winged Wheel.

John Gibson & Cam Talbot - TheraGun

Detroit's goaltending tandem raised concerns heading into the season, as both veterans appeared to be in the later stages of their careers. That concern has proven to be unfounded. When one netminder has cooled off or fallen into a slump, the other has stepped up at exactly the right time. The season began with a rocky start for Gibson in his Red Wings tenure, as his goals-against average remained inflated heading into the Christmas break, while Talbot helped carry the team early on.

When Talbot later lost his edge, Gibson responded by catching fire, rattling off eight straight wins while posting a 2.12 goals-against average and a .927 save percentage. A brand-new Theragun feels like a fitting gift, with the hope that it helps both veterans keep their bodies in peak condition as they head into the second half of the season.

