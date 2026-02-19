"Really Close Friend": Quinn Hughes Sings Praises Of Red Wings' Dylan Larkin

Minnesota Wild defenseman Quinn Hughes, a former Michigan Wolverine, said that he views Detroit Red Wings team captain (and former Wolverine in his own right) Dylan Larkin as a mentor following their exciting 2-1 overtime win over Sweden on Wednesday.
Powered by a second-period goal from Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin and an overtime winner from fellow former Michigan Wolverine defenseman Quinn Hughes, the United States punched its ticket to the semifinals of the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.
Hughes’ overtime goal was, fittingly, the third extra-time winner of the day, following Canada’s dramatic victory over Czechia and Finland’s earlier overtime win against Switzerland.
Like his Red Wings teammates Lucas Raymond, who played for Sweden, and Moritz Seider, who played for Germany, Larkin was making his Olympic debut for his respective nation.
While he and Hughes weren't teammates during their separate tenures with the Michigan Wolverines, it seemed that there was a chance that they could team up in Detroit, given the latter's connections to the area.
However, Hughes was ultimately dealt in December from the Vancouver Canucks to the Minnesota Wild, ending (at least temporarily) speculation that Hughes could continue his NHL career not far from where he played college hockey.
Still, Hughes has enjoyed playing with Larkin in the Olympics and said that ever since he's known him, he's been like a mentor.
"Larks has been like an older brother and mentor to me since I’ve known him," Hughes said of Larkin in an interview with Jackie Redmond. "The first time I met him was at a frat party at Michigan, I was a freshman. He was awesome, I was 17, and he must have been 20. But just a tremendous player, a tremendous person, and a really close friend."
"I just follow from what a big heart Larks has," Hughes continued. "He’s always told me to pay it forward, and I think that’s a great message."
Dylan Larkin, Quinn Hughes, and the United States will now look to secure a spot in the gold medal game with a semifinal victory over Slovakia on Friday.
