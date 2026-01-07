Red Wings Activate Shai Buium Off Non-Roster List, Sent Down To AHL Griffins

The Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday assigned defenseman Shai Buium to the Grand Rapids Griffins, signaling the long-awaited return of one of the organization’s top young blue-line prospects.

Buium, 22, has been sidelined since the preseason after suffering an upper-body injury that kept him out for the opening months of the 2025–26 campaign. The San Diego native resumed skating in mid-December and has steadily worked his way back into game shape, leading to his clearance for full competition.

Selected by Detroit in the second round, 36th overall, of the 2021 NHL Draft, Buium returns to Grand Rapids for what will effectively be his sophomore professional season. The assignment allows the Red Wings to ease him back into action while giving the Griffins an experienced puck-moving defenseman as they push through the heart of the AHL schedule.

During the 2024–25 season, his first full year at the professional level, Buium appeared in 67 regular-season games for Grand Rapids and recorded two goals and 23 assists for 25 points. He also suited up for three games during the Calder Cup Playoffs, gaining valuable postseason experience. Adjusting from the collegiate game, Buium showed growth in handling the AHL’s more structured systems and the consistent high-end skill present across opposing lineups.

Before turning pro, Buium built an impressive resume at the University of Denver. Over 120 collegiate games, he totaled 14 goals and 61 assists for 75 points while posting a plus-61 rating. He played a significant role on two national championship teams, helping the Pioneers capture NCAA titles in 2022 and 2024. His ability to log heavy minutes in all situations made him a reliable presence on Denver’s back end and a leader within the program.

Within the Red Wings organization, Buium is viewed as a modern defenseman who relies on skating, vision, and puck distribution rather than size or physicality. Standing six feet tall, he has continued to refine his defensive positioning and play away from the puck as he transitions to the professional ranks. Coaches have also emphasized his growing confidence in moving the puck under pressure and contributing to the power play.

Griffins assistant coach Brian Lashoff previously identified Buium as a player to watch this season, pointing to his adaptability and expanding role. Buium welcomed the recognition while maintaining a grounded approach to his development, saying, “there’s still a lot of work to do.”

