Red Wings' Alex DeBrincat Embracing Fresh Start After Team's Painful Late-Season Collapse

Detroit Red Wings forward Alex DeBrincat is looking forward to getting a fresh start with the 2026-27 NHL campaign right around the corner.
The Detroit Red Wings are only days away from starting Training Camp in preparation for the upcoming 2026-27 NHL campaign amidst a feeling of uncertainty.
Not only have the Red Wings not found Steve Yzerman's successor as general manager, but RFA defenseman Simon Edvinsson has yet to be signed to a new deal, while captain Dylan Larkin has reportedly not rescinded his trade request.
That hasn't stopped Red Wings forward Alex DeBrincat from expressing optimism about the upcoming campaign despite the departure of his good friend and longtime teammate Patrick Kane.
"I think we have a majority of our team coming back," DeBrincat said at the NHL/NHLPA North American Player Media Tour. "Obviously Kaner is gone, but we got a couple of additions that will really help us out. Going into the year, we're looking essentially the same as last year."
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The Red Wings signed Viktor Arvidsson, who scored 25 goals with the Boston Bruins last season, on the opening day of free agency. They also acquired hard-nosed forward Keegan Kolesar and signed backup goaltender Daniil Tarasov.
Last season, Detroit lost what was a comfortable points cushion entering the month of March for the third consecutive year; they're now mired in the NHL's longest active postseason drought.
For DeBrincat, the new campaign represents a chance to correct the mistakes that have plagued them during critical times in previous seaosns.
"I think it's a fresh start, we can get our mindset and get confident again and learn from our mistakes last year, I think that's the biggest thing," he said. "We made too many mistakes late in the season, and it ended up costing us. But the first 60-75 percent of the season was really good; we were right at the top, but we just fell off a cliff."
"Try and get back that confident side of the game and hopefully not go through that same lull."
Last season, DeBrincat became the first Red Wings player since Marian Hossa in 2008-09 to reach the 40-goal plateau, many of which were assisted by Kane.
However, Kane decided to return to the Chicago Blackhawks, who will pay him $8 million a season over the next two years. While it's a disappointing loss for the Red Wings, DeBrincat believes the future Hall of Famer still has lots left in the tank.
"I think he's got a lot more (left) than people give him credit for," he said. "I feel like everyone thinks that he was a great player, but I think he still is. He's still almost a point per game, the way he still controls the play and makes passes and slows it down. Obviously still a power-play guy."
"I think Chicago is lucky to have him," he continued. "Obviously, we wish he were still in Detroit, but I guess if he's going anywhere, it's probably good that he's going back there, and the fans will treat him well there."
The Red Wings start Training Camp on Sept. 17, followed by their first preseason contest against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday, Sept. 21.
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