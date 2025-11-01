Red Wings' Alex DeBrincat Erupts For 7 Points in 4 Games After Scoring Slump

After a slow start to the season, Detroit Red Wings winger Alex DeBrincat has erupted onto the scoreboard, proving why he remains one of the NHL’s premier offensive threats. The winger went scoreless in the first eight games of the year, leaving fans and analysts wondering when or if he would find his rhythm. That question has been answered emphatically over the past week.

DeBrincat has now scored in four straight games and recorded three consecutive multi-point performances, fueling a five-game point streak. Over the last seven days, he has tallied four goals and three assists for seven points across four games, ranking him among the hottest players in the league. He trails just Ottawa’s Drake Batherson, who leads the week with nine points, including four goals and five assists.

Overall this season, DeBrincat has recorded four goals and a team-leading ten assists for 14 points in 12 games, second only to captain Dylan Larkin’s 17 points in the same number of contests. The 26-year-old forward is building on one of his best seasons in years, coming off a 39-goal, 31-assist campaign for 70 points, which marked his highest goal output since the 2021-22 season when he scored 41 goals.

Consistently a point-per-game producer, DeBrincat has regularly hovered in the 70 to 80 point range. If the Red Wings maintain their current hot streak, he has a real shot at challenging his career-high 78 points from 2021-22. With his scoring touch back and his playmaking ability on full display, DeBrincat is quickly reasserting himself as the engine of Detroit’s offense.

