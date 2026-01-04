Red Wings Call Up Impact Forward John Leonard From AHL Grand Rapids

The Detroit Red Wings have recalled forward John Leonard from their AHL affiliate, the Grand Rapids Griffins, after another dominant stretch in the minors.

Leonard, who previously notched four points in seven NHL games during a brief stint with Detroit, has been one of the AHL’s most potent forwards this season. In just 23 games with Grand Rapids, he has tallied 20 goals and 12 assists for 32 points, delivering clutch scoring when it matters most.

The Griffins themselves have been nearly unstoppable. Last Friday and Saturday, Grand Rapids completed another series sweep in a home-and-home against the Chicago Wolves, improving their record to an astonishing 28-1-1-1.

The Red Wings have also been firing on all cylinders lately. Detroit boasts the second-best record in the Eastern Conference at 24-15-4, making Leonard’s return a timely boost as the team looks to maintain its momentum down the stretch.

With Leonard’s scoring touch and Grand Rapids’ continued dominance as a development pipeline, Detroit hopes the forward can make an immediate impact in the NHL lineup.

