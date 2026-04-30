Red Wings Defenseman Enjoys Star-Studded Stagecoach Weekend, Jersey Swap With Eagles Star Goes Viral

Red Wings defenseman Simon Edvinsson traded the ice for the Stagecoach spotlight, sparking viral jersey swaps with NFL stars and enjoying a star-studded festival weekend.
Just over two weeks after the end of the regular season, members of the Detroit Red Wings are beginning to shake off the weight of another difficult finish and settle into the offseason. For some players, that means rest and recovery. For 23-year-old defenseman Simon Edvinsson, it has meant stepping into the spotlight in a very different setting.
Edvinsson made waves on social media over the weekend after attending the Stagecoach Festival, one of the biggest country music events in North America. The Swedish blueliner was spotted enjoying the festival alongside a mix of athletes and entertainers, quickly becoming an unexpected highlight of the event’s viral moments.
Among those spotted with Edvinsson was Philadelphia Eagles cornerback and Super Bowl 59 Champion Cooper DeJean, with fans hoping he might have put in a good word to convince him to join the Detroit Lions when DeJean becomes a free agent in 2027. The two drew attention after participating in a jersey swap that spread rapidly across Instagram in a fun cross sports moment.
Edvinsson was also seen spending time with television personality Dylan Efron, American Olympic snowboarder Jake Pates, and singer-songwriter Cameron Whitcomb, adding to the star power surrounding the young defenseman throughout the weekend.
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The festival itself featured performances from major country acts including Ella Langley and Lainey Wilson, along with a genre-blending set from Post Malone. The crowd also included high-profile names such as Sydney Sweeney, Christian McCaffrey, Patrick Mahomes, and George Kittle.
While the Red Wings continue to reflect on a season that fell short of expectations, Edvinsson’s offseason presence suggests a player taking full advantage of his time away from the rink.
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