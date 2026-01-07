Red Wings' Eddie Genborg Caps Off Stellar World Juniors With Gold Medal

Detroit Red Wings fans have a reason to celebrate after their 2025 second-round pick, Eddie Genborg, capped off a sensational World Junior Championship with a gold medal for his home nation of Sweden. On Monday, Sweden defeated Czechia 4-2 in the final, with Genborg playing a key role in their championship run.

Genborg first made headlines in the semifinals against longtime rival Finland. In a tense matchup, his physical style of play set him apart, wearing down opposing forwards who struggled to keep pace with the 18-year-old. He scored in the semifinal game, helping Sweden secure a 4-3 shootout victory.

Throughout the tournament, Genborg showcased the grit and strength of a player far beyond his age. He finished the World Juniors with three goals and five assists in seven games, totaling eight points. That performance tied him with Chicago Blackhawks’ 2025 third overall pick Anton Frondell for the third-most points on the Swedish squad.

Genborg’s combination of skill and physicality drew the attention of many Detroit fans. Known for his aggressive, hard-hitting style, he is seen as a potential future force in the NHL, and anticipation is growing for when he joins the Red Wings in North America. His standout play at the World Juniors solidifies him as one of Sweden’s brightest young talents and an exciting draft gem for Detroit in the years to come.

