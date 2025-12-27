Red Wings' Eddie Genborg, Max Plante Impress in First Day Of World Juniors

The 2025 World Junior Championships kicked off with plenty of excitement as young players from around the world showcased their skills on the international stage. The first day of the tournament offered a glimpse of which prospects are ready to make an impact for their countries and how they might carry that success into their professional careers. High-paced action, key plays, and standout individual performances set the tone for what promises to be an entertaining competition.

For Detroit Red Wings fans, there was plenty to be encouraged about as several of the organization’s prospects made their presence felt in meaningful ways. Among the most notable performances on opening day were those of Max Plante and Eddie Genborg, both of whom left a strong impression and gave fans a glimpse of their potential at the World Junior level.

Eddie Genborg

Genborg wasted no time making his mark in Sweden’s opening game against Slovakia. Playing on the second line, he recorded a primary assist on the game-winning goal, setting up projected 2026 top-three pick Ivar Stenberg with a perfect pass into the slot. Beyond his points, Genborg was a force on the forecheck, using his physicality to win puck battles and draw a holding penalty that gave Sweden a key power-play opportunity.

Throughout the game, Genborg was noticeable from start to finish, laying big hits, controlling play in front of the net, and contributing to puck retrievals. He played nearly 17 minutes and showed that he is likely to be a central piece of Sweden’s offense for the rest of the tournament. While he was not on the top power-play unit, his aggressive style and ability to create momentum shifts make him a player Red Wings fans will want to follow closely. Sweden will next play on Sunday against Switzerland.

Bookmark The Hockey News Detroit Red Wings team site to stay connected to the latest news, game-day coverage, and player features.

Max Plante

For the United States, Max Plante returned to the national team after a dominant season at the University of Minnesota Duluth, where he led the NCAA in scoring with 30 points in 20 games. Playing on home ice, Plante made an immediate impact, scoring the game’s opening goal against Germany by cleaning up a loose puck and slotting it into an open net.

Plante also displayed his defensive awareness, cutting down a German breakaway late in the first period and forcing a turnover along the boards. His elite hands and playmaking ability were on full display, although he showed some room for improvement in his positioning as a center, a skill he is expected to adjust to over the next few games. Plante will look to continue his strong start when the Americans face Switzerland on Saturday.

Never miss a story by adding us to your Google News favorites!

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.