Red Wings' Emmitt Finnie Could Become Team Canada Sleeper For 2030 Olympics

Despite a breakout rookie season in the NHL, Detroit Red Wings winger Emmitt Finnie will not be representing Team Canada at the 2026 Winter Olympics. The 21-year-old Lethbridge, Alberta native has been one of the most exciting newcomers in the league, recording 19 points in 40 games this season while playing on the Red Wings’ top line alongside stars Dylan Larkin and Lucas Raymond.

Finnie’s omission from Canada’s Olympic roster doesn't come as a surprise but it should be worth noting his meteoric rise from the AHL to the NHL. Grand Rapids Griffins head coach Dan Watson has consistently praised Finnie’s relentless work ethic, noting during his time with the Griffins that “every time I see him, he continually gets better and better, he is getting bigger, stronger, and more capable on the ice.”

The 5-foot-11 forward has leveraged past snubs from national teams as motivation throughout his career. Despite never representing Canada on the international stage, Finnie has used each omission as a driving force, fueling his growth and determination in both the AHL and NHL.

Looking ahead, Finnie’s trajectory remains promising. With four more seasons likely alongside Larkin and Raymond, he has the potential to further develop into an impact player capable of competing for a spot on Team Canada’s roster for the 2030 Winter Olympics in the French Alps. His combination of skill, work ethic, and experience playing with elite linemates positions him as a compelling candidate for future international play.

For Finnie, the 2026 snub is not the end but another stepping stone in a career defined by persistence, growth, and an unwavering desire to prove himself. Team Canada may have missed out this time, but the road to 2030 looks bright for the hard-working winger from Lethbridge.

