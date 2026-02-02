Red Wings’ Emmitt Finnie Faces First Major Slump As Detroit Suffers Three-Game Skid

The Detroit Red Wings are navigating a mild slump after losing three straight games, and stretches like this often lead to deeper scrutiny of the roster. As the losses add up, certain concerns begin to surface, including the recent struggles of one of the team’s most encouraging young players.
Rookie forward Emmitt Finnie has hit a difficult patch after bursting onto the scene earlier this season. Finnie used his relentless work ethic to unexpectedly earn a spot on the opening-night roster and quickly became a fan favorite, drawing comparisons to a young Henrik Zetterberg, a seventh-round pick who worked his way into becoming an NHL mainstay.
While Finnie has maintained everyday status for much of the year, his recent lack of production has become harder to ignore. Finnie is currently mired in an 18-game goal drought and has recorded just two points during that stretch.
The skid contrasts sharply with his early-season performance, when he produced 19 points in his first 38 games, an impressive total for any rookie. What initially appeared to be a surprise breakout now looks more like the natural ups and downs of a first-year NHL player adjusting to the grind of a full season.
As a result, Finnie has seen his role reduced. His ice time has dipped, and he has been moved to the third line, where he can learn alongside veterans Mason Appleton and J.T. Compher. Even so, holding a third-line role on an NHL roster remains a significant achievement for a rookie, particularly one selected in the seventh round.
While struggles are expected at this stage of his development, Finnie will eventually need to rediscover the spark that fueled his early success. The last thing Red Wings fans hope to see is a promising young player viewed as a short-term success story or sent down to the AHL if the slump continues, a situation that recently affected his former linemate Nate Danielson.
For now, Finnie’s story is still being written. How he responds to this stretch of adversity may play a major role in shaping both his rookie season and his future with the Red Wings.
