Red Wings Face Tough Decision On Veteran Forward James van Riemsdyk

Detroit must weigh the reliability of a seasoned netfront specialist against the urgent need to clear roster space for a surging wave of high-ceiling offensive prospects.
Early offseason reports suggest Detroit is unlikely to bring back several of its veteran unrestricted free agents this summer, with future Hall of Famer Patrick Kane viewed as one of the few possible exceptions.
As the organization looks to create opportunities for its next generation of prospects, one veteran whose future remains uncertain is forward James van Riemsdyk.
The 37-year-old winger provided depth scoring and a reliable netfront presence during his lone season in Detroit, finishing with 31 points in 72 games. However, the campaign also marked one of the least productive offensive seasons of his career and his lowest point total since the 2022-23 season.
Detroit’s front office is expected to prioritize creating roster space for several of the organization’s top young players who are pushing for full-time NHL opportunities. Prospects in Nate Danielson, Michael Brandsegg-Nygard, and Carter Mazur are all viewed as candidates to compete for roster spots next season as the Red Wings continue transitioning toward a younger core.
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Still, there is a reasonable argument for keeping van Riemsdyk in the fold as even in the later stages of his career, he's been able to remain a relatively dependable offensive contributor. Over the last seven seasons, van Riemsdyk has consistently produced between 30 and 40 points while continuing to provide value around the net and on secondary scoring units.
That type of reliability could become important for a Detroit team placing significant trust in younger players who have yet to fully establish themselves at the NHL level.
While the organization’s top prospects carry considerable upside, there is always uncertainty surrounding rookie transitions. Keeping an experienced veteran such as van Riemsdyk could provide the Red Wings with additional lineup flexibility and insurance if younger players require more development time.
Financially, a return would likely only make sense on a low-cost contract like a veteran minimum-style deal carrying roughly a $1 million cap hit, potentially combined with performance bonuses or incentives, could allow Detroit to maintain flexibility while still retaining an experienced depth option capable of contributing offensively in a bottom-six role.
Van Riemsdyk’s ability to play a straightforward, physical style around the crease also remains valuable, particularly on the power play where netfront specialists continue to have importance across the league. However, it's up for debate if Detroit sees value in bringing back the veteran forward.
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