Red Wings Farmhand Earns AHL Player Of The Week Honors

Michael Whitaker
6h
Grand Rapids Griffins team captain Dominik Shine, who earned his first taste of NHL experience last season with the Red Wings, has earned AHL Player of the Week honors.

The story of Grand Rapids Griffins forward Dominik Shine, a Metro Detroit native who has spent nearly his entire hockey career playing in Michigan, is truly one of the game’s feel-good stories.

Shine, who was named the 19th captain in Grand Rapids Griffins history before the season, was recently honored after recording the first 20-goal campaign of his AHL career.

He earned AHL Player of the Week honors after scoring five goals over his last two games, giving him 20 on the season and pulling him within six of the team lead, currently held by John Leonard.

Playing in his 10th season with the Griffins, it's the first time Shine has earned the award. 

In addition to his 20 goals, Shine has also contributed 14 assists and also boasts a career-high plus-22 rating. Overall, he's ranked 11th among all AHL skaters in total goals scored. 

Last month, the Red Wings announced a two-year contract extension for Shine: 

Last season, Shine earned his first NHL call-up and registered an assist in nine games with the Red Wings. 

