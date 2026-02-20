Red Wings Goalie Prospect Quietly Having Solid Bounce Back Season

While much of the spotlight on the Detroit Red Wings prospect pipeline shines on headline names like Carter Bear, Nate Danielson and Michael Brandsegg-Nygard, there are others quietly carving out impressive seasons of their own. One of those under-the-radar players is goaltender Landon Miller, Detroit’s fourth-round selection in 2024.
The Red Wings’ system is widely regarded as one of the deepest in the NHL, particularly in net. With blue-chip prospects such as Sebastian Cossa, Trey Augustine and Michal Postava all drawing attention, Miller’s progress can sometimes get lost in the shuffle. But his performance this season suggests he deserves a closer look.
Currently tending goal for the Soo Greyhounds in the Ontario Hockey League, the 20-year-old Thornhill, Ontario native has authored a strong bounce-back campaign. After a promising first full season with the Greyhounds in which he posted a 17-6-0 record and a 2.79 goals-against average, Miller endured a difficult follow-up year. His numbers dipped to 13-17-1 with a 4.07 goals-against average, a regression that raised questions about his development trajectory.
Rather than allowing that adversity to define him, Miller has responded with resilience. Through this season, he owns an 18-11-2 record along with a 2.87 goals-against average. While those numbers may not jump off the page in a league known for high-scoring games, they mark a significant step forward and signal renewed stability in his game.
Bookmark The Hockey News Detroit Red Wings team site to stay connected to the latest news, game-day coverage, and player features.
For a goaltender, development is rarely linear as confidence, defensive structure and experience all play major roles, and Miller appears to have recalibrated after last season’s struggles. His ability to rebound speaks not only to his talent but also to his mental toughness, a critical trait for any netminder hoping to climb the professional ranks.
It may still be a few seasons before Miller makes the leap to the pro level, but the expectation is that he could eventually join the Grand Rapids Griffins in the American Hockey League. When that time comes, Detroit’s crowded goalie pipeline will sort itself out through performance.
For now, though, Miller’s resurgence is a reminder that prospect development isn’t just about the biggest names. In a system as deep as Detroit’s, even those flying under the radar can emerge as important pieces for the future.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.