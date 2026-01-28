Red Wings Ink Three-Year, $11.55 Million Extension With Ben Chiarot

The Detroit Red Wings are bringing back veteran defenseman Ben Chiarot with a new three-year contract extension carrying an cap hit of $3.85 million per season, keeping him with the organization well into his late 30s. While the deal stretches beyond the typical comfort zone for players his age, the team is clearly betting on more than just what Chiarot brings on the ice.
At 34, Chiarot has been a steady presence in the top four this season, logging heavy minutes and continuing to handle some of the toughest matchups night after night. He’s averaging over 21 minutes of ice time per game and has quietly put together a productive campaign, recording four goals and seven assists for 11 points in 54 games, along with a plus-one rating.
Beyond the numbers, Chiarot’s value has shown up in his partnership with rookie defenseman Axel Sandin-Pellikka. The veteran has taken on a mentoring role, helping guide the young blueliner through the daily grind of being a regular NHL defenseman. Whether it’s positioning, decision-making under pressure, or simply knowing when to simplify the game, Chiarot has been there to steady things and, at times, clean up the inevitable rookie mistakes.
That leadership component appears to be a major factor behind the extension. With a wave of young defensemen pushing their way into the lineup, having a seasoned voice who can still play meaningful minutes is a luxury Detroit may not be taking lightly.
Chiarot’s play suggests he still has plenty left to give after finishing last season with 13 points, he is on pace to surpass that total this year. He has remained a reliable contributor at both ends of the ice despite his veteran age and has helped the Red Wings maintain a 2.96 goals against per game average as a team, which is tied for 12th-best in the NHL. His physicality, reach, and willingness to block shots continue to anchor the defensive group.
The extension also puts a notable milestone within reach as Chiarot has appeared in 777 NHL games over his career, and if he can stay healthy through the duration of the new deal, the prestigious 1,000-game mark is firmly in sight and is a real possibility.
