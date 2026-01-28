Red Wings Ink Three-Year, $11.55 Million Extension With Ben Chiarot

Chiarot’s play suggests he still has plenty left to give after finishing last season with 13 points, he is on pace to surpass that total this year. He has remained a reliable contributor at both ends of the ice despite his veteran age and has helped the Red Wings maintain a 2.96 goals against per game average as a team, which is tied for 12th-best in the NHL. His physicality, reach, and willingness to block shots continue to anchor the defensive group.