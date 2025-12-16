Red Wings' John Gibson Earns Recognition From NHL After Two Shutouts in Three Games

Follow Michael Whitaker On X

Over the offseason, Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman acquired goaltender John Gibson from the Anaheim Ducks.

While Gibson's numbers during his first several games with Detroit weren't the best, he's now won five consecutive contests and posted a shutout twice in his last three starts, helping the Red Wings pick up multiple victories on their season-high six-game road swing.

After his second shutout in three games, Gibson has earned recognition from the NHL by being named one of their three stars of the week.

“He’s confident," head coach Todd McLellan said of Gibson following the shutout win on Saturday evening over the Chicago Blackhawks. "The guys feel really good about playing around him. Less pucks coming off him, more whistles and very efficient. Just looks like Gibby.”

His shutout on Dec. 8 against the Vancouver Canucks was his first shutout since January 2023 while he was still a member of the Ducks; he turned aside all 39 shots he faced, including an opening period barrage.

He followed that up with a 26-save shutout against the Blackhawks on Dec. 13, his 26th career shutout. Sandwiched in between those two was helping the Red Wings to a 4-3 win over the Calgary Flames on Dec. 10.

