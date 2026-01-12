Red Wings' John Gibson Named NHL's Second Star Of The Week

The journey to this point began this past summer when Gibson was traded to the Red Wings by the Anaheim Ducks, ending a 12-year tenure in Orange County. On day two of the 2025 NHL Draft, Detroit acquired Gibson in exchange for fellow goaltender Petr Mrazek and two draft picks. The trade included a fourth-round pick in 2026 and a second-round pick in 2027, with no salary retained. Gibson still has two seasons remaining on his contract with Gibson likely working as the bridge goaltender before high-end prospects like Sebastian Cossa and Trey Augustine work their way to the pros.