Red Wings' John Gibson Named NHL's Second Star Of The Week

Detroit Red Wings goaltender John Gibson has been named the NHL’s second star of the week after a flawless 3-0-0 performance, finishing with a 1.33 goals against average and a .955 save percentage, including a shutout. Gibson has been one of the hottest goalies in the league recently, posting a league-best 12-2-0 record with a 2.01 goals against average and .932 save percentage over his last 14 starts.
Gibson’s 2025-26 season overall now stands at 16-9-1 through 27 starts, with a 2.75 goals against average and a .902 save percentage, reflecting the turnaround that has made him one of the league’s most effective netminders this year.
The journey to this point began this past summer when Gibson was traded to the Red Wings by the Anaheim Ducks, ending a 12-year tenure in Orange County. On day two of the 2025 NHL Draft, Detroit acquired Gibson in exchange for fellow goaltender Petr Mrazek and two draft picks. The trade included a fourth-round pick in 2026 and a second-round pick in 2027, with no salary retained. Gibson still has two seasons remaining on his contract with Gibson likely working as the bridge goaltender before high-end prospects like Sebastian Cossa and Trey Augustine work their way to the pros.
Gibson’s arrival in Detroit was widely viewed as a pivotal offseason move for a team seeking to end its long playoff drought and establish stability in net. The trade gave coach Todd McLellan a proven starter and complemented a reshaped roster that includes other key offseason additions. Gibson himself called joining the Red Wings a “new chapter” and expressed excitement about contributing to a franchise with a deep history and passionate fanbase.
After a difficult first stretch with Detroit early in the season, Gibson has delivered the kind of performance the organization envisioned when making the trade, especially over his recent stretch where he has posted stellar numbers and become a cornerstone of the team’s success. His resurgence gives Detroit confidence as the playoff push continues, and being named second star of the week underscores just how much of an impact he has made since arriving in Hockeytown.
