Red Wings' John Gibson Remains All Business Despite Another Elite Outing

As part of the busy 2025 offseason for Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman, he acquired veteran goaltender John Gibson from the Anaheim Ducks.
In return, he sent goaltender Petr Mrazek, a 2027 second-round pick, and a 2026 fourth-round pick back to the Ducks.
While Gibson didn't get off to the start that he would have liked in the first two months with his new club, he's been among the NHL's best goaltenders since the calendar flipped to December and beyond.
He turned in another fine performance on Thursday evening, stopping 26 shots from the Ottawa Senators in a 2-1 overtime victory that vaulted the Red Wings back into second place in the Atlantic Division.
Despite his elite run of play, Gibson is keeping an all-business approach and, as he put it, just trying to play his game to give his club a chance to win.
“I just kind of try and approach it (like) I just try to play my game and focus on that; If I sat here and told you that I could draw it all up, I’d be lying to you," Gibson said afterward. "You can’t control the bounces and all that, so I’m just trying to keep the puck out of the net and give us a chance to win.”
"They had their chances, and fortunately, we were able to capitalize (on ours) and win the game."
Since Dec. 1, Gibson has gone 19-5 while posting an impressive 1.89 goals-against average. He has also posted four shutouts during that span.
This is the kind of goaltending that the Red Wings envisioned from Gibson when they acquired him in late June, and it's resulted in them being in as advantageous a position at this point in an NHL season as they've been in a decade.
